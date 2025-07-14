Press Release

July 14, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATOR PIA S. CAYETANO

On recent government efforts to curb illegal online gambling I commend the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for taking concrete steps to hold content creators accountable for promoting illegal online gambling. The agency's Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center has ordered influencers to remove these materials. Their coordination with social media platforms shows a clear intent to enforce accountability. Likewise, I welcome the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation's (PAGCOR) directive to remove all gambling-related billboards and other public advertisements nationwide. This move to limit the aggressive promotion of gambling is a critical step in creating a safer and more responsible environment for all, especially our youth. Online gambling has become a silent epidemic, thriving in plain sight and quietly tearing at the fabric of the Filipino family. Students are gambling away their allowances, employees are placing bets during work hours, and parents are left to deal with the consequences of broken trust, addiction, and mounting debt. With smartphones making this vice accessible 24/7, even to minors, it now reaches into our homes, classrooms, and workplaces. What may be thought of as a harmless distraction often spirals into a destructive cycle of dependency and despair. This is why among the priority bills I filed for the 20th Congress includes the "Ban on Online Gambling Act" to explicitly prohibit online gambling in all its forms-especially gambling through e-wallets, restrict its promotion on social media, and raise public awareness about its harms. I will continue to push for policies that protect families, educate the youth, and hold enablers accountable. I also call on payment platforms like e-wallet providers to take the responsible path and stop enabling these gambling ventures. If we are serious about addressing this issue, everyone--from regulators to service providers--must act in the interest of public welfare. Let us not allow this vice to quietly take root in our daily lives. The time to act is now.