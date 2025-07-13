Press Release

July 13, 2025 ERWIN TULFO TO DOH: WHERE ARE THE FUNDS FOR INDIGENT PATIENTS? Senator Erwin Tulfo is demanding answers from the Department of Health (DOH) over reports that guarantee letters (GL) are allegedly being denied to indigent patients--even those treated in government hospitals. In a statement, Tulfo revealed that some patients seeking assistance from his office were referred to the DOH, only to be told to "come back another day." "There's a patient who wanted to be treated at the Philippine Heart Center but was told to return another day," he said. He added: "Another indigent patient needing urgent care at the National Kidney Transplant Institute was told to 'just wait for a bit.' This is unacceptable. For someone who is sick, every second counts. Asking them to wait is not an option." The Senator urged transparency from the DOH: "If you no longer have funds for indigent patients, say so. Don't give them false hope. These people didn't choose to get sick--let's not make their burden heavier." Tulfo pressed further: "If there are no funds left, how did that happen? Congress approved sufficient funding for MAIFIP--or the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program." The neophyte senator likewise expressed concern that the DOH may have depleted its funds, citing reports that private hospitals in Region IV-A--particularly in Batangas--are considering suspending the acceptance of GLs until the P530 million in allegedly unpaid claims are settled. "We want answers...where are the funds? Was it used during the elections? Or was the MAIFIP funds mismanaged?" further queried Sen. Tulfo. ERWIN TULFO SA DOH: UBOS NA BA ANG PONDO PARA SA INDIGENT PATIENTS? Nais ni Senador Erwin Tulfo na magpaliwanag ang Department of Health (DOH) kaugnay ng di pagbibigay nito ng guarantee letter o GL sa mga mahihirap na pasyente kahit sa pampublikong ospital pa magpapagamot. Sa isang panayam, binahagi ng Senador na ilang mahihirap na indibidwal na humingi ng tulong sa kanyang opisina ang pinapunta nila sa DOH para kumuha ng GL ang pinapabalik na lang daw sa ibang araw. Aniya, "May isang pasyente na nais magpapagamot sa Philippine Heart Center tapos sinabihan na 'bumalik na lang sa ibang araw.'" Dagdag pa ni Sen. Tulfo, "mayroon din na indigent patient sa National Kidney Transplant Institute na sinabihan na 'hintay-hintay lang muna' daw.' May sakit na nga yung tao, pinaghintay pa!" "Magsabi kayo DOH kung wala na kayong pondo para hindi umasa ang mga tao. Hindi rin nila ginustong magkasakit sila kaya wag na sana dagdagan yung paghihirap." pagdidiin ng bagong Senador. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Erwin Tulfo: "Bakit naubos ang pondo, gayong sapat naman ang inaprubahan na pondo ng bicameral committee ng Senado at Kongreso para sa MAIFIP o Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program nila". Naniniwala rin ang neophyte senator na maaaring wala na ngang pera ang DOH kasunod ng mga reklamo ng private hospitals sa Region IV-A, lalo na sa Batangas patungkol sa umanong P530 million na utang ng ahensya sa kanila. Kamakailan lang, nagpabatid na rin ang mga nasabing ospital na di na maaaring di na sila tatanggap ng GL hangga't di nababayaran ang utang. "We want answers...saan napunta ang pondo? Winaldas ba noong eleksyon? Or was the MAIFIP funds mismanaged?" tanong ni Sen. Tulfo.