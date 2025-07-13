Press Release

July 13, 2025 PANGILINAN TO NMYL: 'WE'RE NOT DONE YET—LET'S KEEP SERVING THE PEOPLE' The National Movement of Young Legislators (NMYL) gathered on Saturday, July 12, to honor one of their own—Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan—whose come-from-behind win in the 2025 national elections reaffirmed his longstanding advocacy for food security and support for the country's agricultural sector. Now back in the Senate, Pangilinan reminded the group that their collective mission is far from over. "So very quickly, we need to come together. We need to continue to serve our people," Pangilinan said, addressing local legislators and national officials including former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin. "Ang tanggapan ko ay tanggapan ninyo rin sa usapin ng pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," he added. Pangilinan, who founded the NMYL 34 years ago, urged the group to rise above partisanship and politics, and remain focused on honest governance and genuine service. "Uulitin ko: ang potential ng NMYL para dalhin ang bansa sa landas ng maayos na pamumuno, tapat na panunungkulan, at matatag na pamahalaan—nandiyan pa rin. NMYL, we're not done yet," he stressed. Since returning to the Senate, Pangilinan has filed at least 20 measures addressing skyrocketing food prices, hunger, food access, and supply chain challenges. He emphasized that the campaign focused on issues that truly matter to Filipinos. "Sinadya naming tutukan ang mensahe ng food security, ng pagpababa ng presyo ng bigas at iba pang bilihin. Alam namin—kapag ito ang narinig ng taumbayan—malinaw ang aming mensahe. Gut issue ito. Top concern ng mga botante," he said. Reflecting on the campaign trail, Pangilinan recounted how he was initially ranked 15th in pre-election surveys. "Sabi ko sa sarili ko, pagod na ako sa talo. Kailangan manalo na tayo. At kung ako'y karapat-dapat na lider, dapat natuto na tayo sa mga pagkatalo. Let us win this for our people." He added that he placed his trust in the electorate, believing that Filipinos are capable of making informed choices—if they are given access to the right information. Among the senator's top priority measures are the proposed Libreng Almusal program, the creation of a Department of Water, the banning of agricultural land conversion, restoring NFA's regulatory functions, and ensuring accountability in the use of confidential funds. He also refiled his proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Bill. He has likewise filed Senate resolutions to review the implementation of his landmark Sagip Saka Act, assess the impact of commercial fishing within municipal waters, and investigate persistent high food prices. "We filed all these not just to fulfill campaign promises," Pangilinan said. "We filed them because the fight against hunger and poverty cannot wait. And public service must continue—with or without applause."