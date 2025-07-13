Press Release

July 13, 2025 Ping Lacson Gives Gentle Caution to Fellow Senator-Judges on Filing of Motions in VP Duterte's Impeachment Trial Senator-judges should leave the filing of motions and pleadings related to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte to the prosecution and defense teams. This was the gentle caution made Sunday by Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson to his fellow senator judges, as he maintained that their job is to make a ruling based on the arguments by the prosecution and defense. "VP Impeachment Jurisdiction: A gentle caution to senator-judges of the impeachment court - we should leave the filing of all motions and pleadings to the prosecution and defense teams. Our job is to listen to their arguments and counter-arguments and make a ruling," he said in a post on X. Over the weekend, Senate impeachment court spokesperson Reginald Tongol was quoted as saying they expect fierce debates if Sen. Ronald dela Rosa pushes through with his motion to ask the 20th Congress if it is willing not to take up the impeachment case. Tongol said the debate may be one of the "threshold issues" on the floor, and may be about what the boundaries of a senator-judge are. Lacson earlier pointed out that the defense panel, and not a senator-judge, should be the one to move to dismiss the impeachment case against the Vice President. Also, Lacson maintained that senator-judges should behave and speak like judges - be impartial, speak only to clarify statements from the prosecution and defense, and not express personal opinions on the case - since the public will observe their demeanor during the trial. Ping Lacson, Nagbigay ng Gentle Caution sa Kapwa Senator-Judges sa Paghain ng Mosyon sa Impeachment Case vs VP Duterte Trabaho ng prosekusyon at depensa - at hindi ng mga senator-judge - ang paghain ng mga mosyon at pleading na may kinalaman sa impeachment trial ni Vice President Sara Duterte. Ito ang "gentle caution" ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Linggo sa kanyang kapwa senator-judge, na ang trabaho ay makinig sa prosekusyon at depensa, at gumawa ng desisyon base sa argumento nila. "VP Impeachment Jurisdiction: A gentle caution to senator-judges of the impeachment court - we should leave the filing of all motions and pleadings to the prosecution and defense teams. Our job is to listen to their arguments and counter-arguments and make a ruling," ani Lacson sa X. Ayon sa ulat, sinabi ni Senate impeachment court spokesperson Reginald Tongol na inaasahan nila ang maiinit na debate kung itutuloy ni Sen. Ronald dela Rosa ang kanyang mosyon para tanungin ang Senado sa 20th Congress kung payag itong hindi na talakayin ang impeachment case. Dagdag ni Tongol, ang mga debate ay maaaring maging isa sa mga "threshold issues" tungkol sa mga hangganan ng pagiging senator-judge. Ipinunto na ni Lacson noon na kung ang pagbasura sa impeachment case laban sa Bise Presidente ang pag-uusapan, defense panel at hindi senator-judge ang dapat magsulong nito. Idiniin na rin ni Lacson na dapat umakto at magsalita tulad ng huwes ang mga senator-judge - maging patas, magsasalita lamang kung may lilinawin sa defense at prosecution, at hindi basta-bastang magpahayag ng opinyon sa kaso - dahil oobserbahan sila ng publiko habang nagsasagawa sila ng impeachment trial.