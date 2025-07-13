Gatchalian: Hopeful meeting between Marcos, Trump to yield positive results

"The upcoming meeting between President Marcos and President Trump underscores the enduring strength and strategic alliance between our two countries. The meeting will provide a crucial opportunity to discuss pressing issues, such as defense and security cooperation in light of evolving geopolitical concerns over the West Philippine Sea, and address shared concerns over our economic partnership.

For one, I am hopeful that the meeting will lead to a positive reconsideration of the 20% tariff on local goods. Naniniwala akong hangad ng dalawang bansa ang mas matibay na ugnayan para sa sabayang kaunlaran."