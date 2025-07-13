Press Release

July 13, 2025 Gatchalian: Equip schools for learning amid DepEd order for alternative learning during Signal No. 2 "The Department of Education (DepEd) must ensure that our schools are capable of utilizing alternative learning modalities whenever face-to-face classes are suspended due to typhoons or other calamities. I urge the department to equip our schools and teachers with the necessary tools. This is why I will continue to push for the digital transformation of the basic education sector. Kung mapapalawak natin ang paggamit ng teknolohiya sa edukasyon, mas matitiyak natin ang tuloy-tuloy na pagkatuto sa gitna ng anumang sakuna."