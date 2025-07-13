Press Release

July 13, 2025 Bato files 10 more bills focusing on welfare of transportation workers, professionals, gov't workers Apart from his advocacy on peace and order, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has filed 10 more priority measures that focus on the need to address the concerns of professionals, government employees, barangay health workers and public transportation workers. "Our advocacy goes beyond public order. As a lawmaker who came from the province, I personally witnessed the plight of ordinary Filipinos. That's why we are pushing for the passage of these bills to bring their woes to the walls of this august chamber," Dela Rosa said. The reelected senator included in his top 20 bills a measure that will repeal the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Act of 2016 and scrap the mandatory completion of CPD units as a requirement for professional licenses' renewal. Dela Rosa also wants to address contractualization in the government by filing a bill that grants permanent and regular employment to government workers who have rendered at least five years of continuous service in national agencies or a total of 10 years of continuous service for workers in the local government units. In line with this, the Mindanaoan lawmaker filed another bill that will professionalize and institutionalize support for Barangay Health Workers, as he acknowledged their importance in delivering primary health care in small villages across the country. Dela Rosa likewise proposed a measure that will establish a support fund which will provide monthly cash assistance to indigent persons with disabilities. Also included in his top 20 bills are the proposed Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (TODA) Act that seeks to ensure the welfare of TODA members, especially the drivers, by providing social security and health benefits, simplifying the permit processes, and creating of one-stop shops for them. Similarly, Dela Rosa filed a bill that will recognize motorcycle taxis as a legitimate public utility vehicle, mandating the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to regulate its operations and authorizing local government units to issue franchises for riders operating within their respective jurisdictions. Furthermore, the second-termer senator proposed a measure that will require all senior high school and college students to plant at least two trees before they graduate. This, as he stressed the need to instill environmental responsibility of ordinary Filipinos amid the effects of climate change in the country. Meanwhile, Dela Rosa refiled the bill that seeks to establish the Philippine National Police Forensic DNA Database to boost the police capability to solve and prevent crimes in the country. This bill was already approved on third and final reading in the Senate during the 19th Congress, but it remained pending in the House of Representatives until the sine die adjournment. Another bill that Dela Rosa has refiled in the 20th Congress is the Law Enforcement Body-worn Camera Act, which mandates law enforcers to use body cameras to strengthen the credibility and the transparency of their operations. During the 19th Congress, Dela Rosa, who chaired the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, sponsored the said bill on the plenary but it remained pending on second reading. Wrapping up his top 20 priority bills is the Revised Philippine Coast Guard Bill which seeks to reform and reorganize the PCG to boost its capacity amid the continuing aggression against Philippine forces in the West Philippine Sea. Last week, Dela Rosa has already filed his first 10 measures for the 20th Congress, namely the Death Penalty for Large-scale Illegal Drug Trafficking Act, Reserve Officers' Training Corps Act, Amendment to the Party-list System Act, and ELCAC Act. The former PNP chief-turned-senator also filed the Jail Integration Act, Rank Classification of BFP and BJMP Act, Anti Drug Abuse Council Act, Amendments to Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022, Filipino Farmer Financial Assistance Program Act, and OFW Financial Literacy Act.