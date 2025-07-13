Press Release

July 13, 2025 Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Interview with Boy Abunda (Part 1) Transcript On his resolution seeking FPRRD's house arrest BA: Alan, maraming salamat muli sa pagkakataong ito sa ating mga pag-uusap. ASC: Thank you for this opportunity, Kuya Boy. BA: Maraming salamat din. Noong nakaraang linggo, Thursday to be exact, ika'y nag-file ng Senate Resolution. Sa aming pagkaintindi, yung Resolution na iyon was encouraging Malacañang o the Philippine government to... for the International Criminal Court. Before the International Criminal Court. In other words, Malacañang makikiusap sa International Criminal Court na sana'y bigyan ng interim release ang former president Duterte habang siya'y nag-aantay ng trial. Itong house arrest na ito ay nais namin maintindihan. Pero bago natin puntahan iyon, walk me through the process of how you got to this proposal. ASC: Okay, Kuya Boy. One thing I deeply believe in is that the Filipinos are a deeply compassionate people. At kapag sinabi mo kasing love and compassionate, y'ung hugot nun sa Bible, y'ung paulit-ulit na sinasabi na, if you're only kind, if you only love, if you're only compassionate to your loved ones, then what's your difference sa evil people? So meaning dapat compassionate ka. Kahit hindi ka nag-a-agree sa tao, kahit may... enemy mo or whatever. Second is I really believe in dignity. I'm a student of both history and politics. So I've just been following, quietly. Nung umpisa, not so quietly of course nung naaresto ang dating pangulo at dinala sa Hague. But after that, minimal comments. Wala naman akong inside info eh from both sides. So nanunuod, nakikinig but I've always been praying for his health, praying of course for justice. Nung lumalabas na na nag-object na y'ung prosecution, lumalabas na parang concerned y'ung Korte, I don't even know, yung itong mga nababasa ko kung official na ito sa Korte or comment din na iba na parang baka kasi ma-impluwensyahan niya y'ung mga witnesses, baka matuloy niya y'ung iba niyang ginagawa na extrajudicial killings, iyon y'ung allegation ng iba. 'Di kung makalaya siya o kung may interim release, baka kailangan siya ng korte at wala siya doon. BA: Sandali, Alan. Before you proceed, ito yung sinasabi mong dynamics doon sa International Criminal Court noong nag-file yata ang mga abogado ni former President Duterte, remember may dalawang members of the court na gusto nilang mag-inhibit? ASC: Yes. Iba pa yung mag-inhibit. So hindi pa ako nag-comment doon. Nag-file y'ung lawyer niya for interim release. Which is allowed under the rules of ICC. And it has happened before. May precedent for someone who was accused of crimes against humanity. Nandun iyon sa resolution, nilagay ko iyon. So I think somewhere, sometime, let's say Tuesday, dumaan na sa mind ko na... Ano kaya mangyayari? Anong gagawin? And then I think nabasa ko y'ung both yung news na nag-file si Senator Robin na dapat i-repatriate o ibalik sa Pilipinas si President Duterte, na iyon naman ang panawagan ng mga supporters ni President Duterte. Pero nababasa ko rin y'ung mga comment na hindi kayang gawin iyan, hindi mangyayari, hindi na tayo member, hindi tayo party. So syempre as a lawyer, not only as a senator, not only as a former cabinet member ng kay President Duterte sa DFA, wine-weigh ko iyon. Kahit na hindi consciously, nasa back ng mind ko iyon. Natutulog ako, Kuya Boy. Siguro sampu o bente iniisip ko. Nagigising ako, may iniisip ako. It will be good for us to listen to each other. It'll be both consistent with compassion, but also with justice. Kasi Kuya Boy, hindi mo naman hiningi na completely free siya. Sa house arrest, arrestado ka pa rin. And you can put any restriction - restriction sa phone, restriction sa kausap, sa bisita. Tapos pwedeng y'ung house arrest dun mismo sa Netherlands. Pwedeng nga doon sa The Hague. Pero nilagay ko din y'ung option kasi paano kung y'ung gusto ng ICC iba sa gusto ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Eh kontrolado naman ng executive ang embassy. So kung gusto nila, sa embassy din. Ngayon kung sasabihin hindi tama na ang kumausap diretsyo ay ang Pilipinas, that's why may mga alternatives na ginawa ko nang general doon sa resolution. Meaning, it's the work of diplomats - whether the Philippines diplomats talk directly sa court, whether they talk to ICC member states. Netherlands is an ICC member state. But that's how diplomacy works, Kuya Boy. Pwedeng diretsuhan, pwedeng y'ung sinasabing na may... when I say backroom, hindi ito masama. Y'ung parang informal talks or mga pull-asides or mga calls to with some member states. Para dito, remember, member pa rin tayo ng UN. And lastly, may basis kasi. So, meron ICCPR. This is not the same ICC, International Criminal Court. It's an international convention on civil and political rights. And klaro doon, pareho sa Philippine Constitution, you're presumed innocent until proven guilty. And the point I want to make there, when you're being detained dahil you have to face justice, hindi pa punishment iyon eh. Kasi hindi ka pa nga napatunayan na guilty. So doon sa gigil na gigil na parang dapat nakakulong iyan, I understand kung gigil kasi may threat na baka aregluhin y'ung kaso, baka y'ung witness. Pero kung gigil na gigil ka kasi dapat parusahan na iyan, hindi pa iyan y'ung part ng process. It's really a form of an appeal na kayo nagsabi na human rights advocates kayo. So sometimes ang human rights advocates, remember Senator Saguisag, how many times na kumuha siya ng kliyente na nagalit ang taong bayan sa kanya, diba? Pero later on, tama ang sinabi niya eh. Lawyer ako, human rights advocate ako so I have to represent them to the best of my ability. Hindi ko siya nili-link dito ha. Y'ung mga fans ni Senator Saguisag. Nakatapat iyan ng dad ko, many times I disagreed with him. But you have to give it to him sa consistency. Ang problema natin dito, y'ung consistency noong nagke-claim ng human rights against Duterte, tapos 'pag sinabi ko, human rights ang sagot nila. "Bakit? Binigyan ba ng human rights yung mga pinatay?" Iyon nga y'ung point eh, diba? Ang point ko Kuya Boy, I don't even want to go into the details na was he right, was he wrong? Tama ba y'ung accusation? Hindi. Is he guilty? He's not, diba? The point is whether you think a person is so innocent, whether you think a person is so guilty, they have the same rights under the Constitution and under international convention. So why don't we apply it? And I think y'ung house arrest or a modified house arrest meaning embassy arrest, for example, can be done. And by the way, Kuya Boy, we do that in the Philippines. Ilan nang either ex-presidents o senator, si mismong ex-senator at ngayon congresswoman Leila de Lima, diba? She was facing a criminal court, criminal case but meron siyang special na detention center doon sa camp crame. Did you hear me say "no special, dapat iyan nasa Bilibid, dapat iyan nasa ganitong city jail." Hindi po, diba? Why? Compassion and innocent till proven guilty. Si Senator Trillanes, example, yung Oakwood Mutiny. 'Yan naka-TV pa iyan, etc. He was in a custodial center, o nasa Camp Aguinaldo I think at that time. Binisita ko pa. We made sure pa sa Senate that he can function there. Nagsabi ba whether kakampi o kalaban na, "hindi dapat iyan, nasa bilibid o dapat nasa ganyan." This doesn't have to do with whether you are for or against Duterte or whether you think he's guilty or not. This is about compassion, it's about justice, it's also about dignity. He's still a former president, Kuya Boy. God forbid may mangyari kay former president Duterte. Kung may mangyari sa loob, tapos ganoon y'ung attitude natin as a nation. Kung gano'n ang decision ng ICC, wala tayong magagawa. Pero kung y'ung sasabihin mo, kasi as a nation, sinabi natin, "guilty mo, mabulok ka na diyan. " E gano'n ang lumalabas eh doon sa mga galit na galit. Parang hindi lang y'ung mali ginawa mo, we'll make an example out of you. We will hold you accountable, but we'll do it with dignity. Hindi eh, y'ung galit nandoon. And I understand. I understand. I mean when you talk about death, killing, violence. Ganoon ang ano e. Anong sabi ko sa iyo nung isang interview? Tumatak talaga sa akin y'ung... I don't know who even said that but whoever said that said it brilliantly. Y'ung sinabi niya na "if an eye for an eye ang gawin natin lahat then the whole world goes blind." It's a vicious cycle so it has to stop somewhere. ASC: It's much better than now for his mental and physical health. Remember, the will to live is essential sa isang... I won't call him a patient muna, pero sa kahit anong tao.