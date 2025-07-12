Press Release

July 12, 2025 Villanueva: Bulacan primed as hub for PH food security projects Senator Joel Villanueva said the province of Bulacan is all geared up to become a strategic economic hub in the country with its diverse economy, skilled workforce, and faster access to free ports in Subic and Bataan. "Bulacan is a natural extension of Metro Manila going to the north. The rails are coming, the airport is being constructed, more roads are being built. Development has nowhere to go but Bulacan," he described his home province. Villanueva raised the potential of the province hosting some of the food security projects approved by the Board of Investments as of end-June this year. The 31 projects, granted Green Lane certifications, are worth around P18.7 billion and are estimated to create 7,000 jobs. The Green Lane was established through an executive order to streamline, expedite, and automate government approval and registration processes for strategic investments. Villanueva said the projects include modern breeder farms, a coconut processing facility, and a cold storage facility that can be set up in Bulacan. Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that in 2023, Bulacan has the fourth largest economy outside Metro Manila in terms of share to the national gross domestic product, contributing P631.64 billion. The Central Luzon (CL) Region is the largest producer of rice and livestock in the country. Palay production of Bulacan alone reached 387,699 metric tons in 2021, fourth in the CL Region, based on the 2022 CL Regional Social and Economic Trend. Meanwhile, Bulacan's hog production is also third in the region in 2021 at 21,597 heads. The province can benefit from more cold storage facilities for aquaculture products for domestic consumption and export of prawn, crabs and milkfish. Bulacan is also known for processing gold into jewelry. Villanueva said the Bulacan local government should continue to prepare for the upsurge of investments by upskilling workers and priming businesses for a more competitive landscape. "All hands should be on deck, from the local government, to the academe, the business sector, and other stakeholders. We want to show we are ready for every opportunity," Villanueva said. Villanueva: Bulacan handa na para maging sentro ng PH food security projects Binigyang-diin ni Senador Joel Villanueva na nakahanda na ang lalawigan ng Bulacan para maging isang estratehikong economic hub sa bansa sa tulong ng iba't-ibang pinagkukunan ng pangkabuhayan, mahuhusay na mga manggagawa, at mas mabilis na access sa freeports sa Subic at Bataan. "Bulacan is a natural extension of Metro Manila going to the north. The rails are coming, the airport is being constructed, more roads are being built. Development has nowhere to go but Bulacan," paglalarawan ni Villanueva sa kanyang probinsyang pinanggalingan. Itinaas ni Villanueva ang potensyal ng lalawigan na mag-host ng ilan sa mga proyekto sa seguridad ng pagkain na inaprubahan ng Board of Investments noong nakaraang buwan. Ang 31 proyektong nabigyan ng Green Lane certification ay nagkakahalaga ng higit P18.7 bilyon at tinatayang lilikha ng 7,000 trabaho. Ang Green Lane ay itinatag sa pamamagitan ng isang executive order para simplehan, pabilisin, at i-automate ang mga proseso ng pagpaparehistro at pag-apruba ng gobyerno sa mga strategic investments. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, kasama sa mga proyekto ang makabagong breeder farms, coconut processing facility, at cold storage facility na maaaring itayo sa Bulacan. Sa datos na Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) noong 2023, ang Bulacan ang pang-apat na pinakamalaking ekonomiya sa labas ng Metro Manila pagdating sa kontribusyon sa national gross domestic product kung saan nakapag-ambag ito ng P631.64 bilyon. Ang Central Luzon (CL) Region ay ang pinakamalaking producer ng bigas at livestock sa bansa. Ang produksyon ng palay sa Bulacan lamang ay umabot ng 387,699 metriko tonelada noong 2021, pang-apat sa CL Region, batay sa 2022 CL Regional Social and Economic Trend. Samantala, pangatlo naman sa produksyon ng baboy ang Bulacan sa rehiyon noong 2021, na may 21,597 heads. Makikinabang ang lalawigan sa mas marami pang cold storage facilities para sa aquaculture products para sa domestic consumption at pag-export ng hipon, alimango, at bangus. Kilala rin ang Bulacan sa pagproseso ng ginto para gawing alahas. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, kailangang ipagpatuloy ng Bulacan ang paghahanda para sa pagdami ng pamumuhunan sa lalawigan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapataas ng kasanayan ng mga manggagawa at paghahanda ng mga negosyo para sa mas competitive na landscape. "All hands should be on deck, from the local government, to the academe, the business sector, and other stakeholders. We want to show we are ready for every opportunity," ani Villanueva.