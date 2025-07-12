Press Release

July 12, 2025 EDCOM urges TESDA to devolve training functions to LGUs, consistent with RA 7796 The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) has urged the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to delegate its training functions to local government units, in accordance with its mandate under Republic Act 7796. The law, which created TESDA in 1994, mandated TESDA under Section 29 to "formulate, implement and finance a specific plan to develop the capability of local government units to assume ultimately the responsibility for effectively providing community-based technical education and skills development opportunities". During EDCOM 2's presentation in a hearing on TESDA's charter last Thursday, it was noted that the original concept of devolving the agency's training functions was aimed at strengthening local coordination between training providers and employers with the needs of local communities. Despite this, the first Independent Review Panel (IRP) conducted from 1995 to 2002, it was found that the progress of devolution under the TESDA law has not been pursued aggressively. The IRP recommended that the agency devolve its training function in stages, until its full devolution in 2008. "The devolution of TESDA's training functions to local government, 'eto, aaminin ko, hindi namin nagagawa. We had devolved certain institutions, we have LGU-led [training], but they are very spotty, not systematic. Much of this is dependent on the interest and sustained efforts of the local government itself", Director General Benitez said. In 2005, TESDA issued a plan to realize devolution within eight years. However, there has been limited progress since then, with only five institutions transferred to LGUs, such as in Quezon City in 2008, Lopez, Quezon and Claamba, Laguna in 2009, and Maddela, Quirino, in the same year. Notably, TESDA reports that only one of the devolved institutions survives today. Further, EDCOM noted that TESDA's recent efforts emphasize LGU empowerment, rather than institutional transfer. This includes projects such as Area-Based Demand-Driven TVET in 2021, and TESDA sa Barangay in 2023. Both of these initiatives are focused on bringing TVET services closer to the grassroots, but fall short of institutional devolution. "May we inquire, why TESDA's directions when it comes to devolution continues to flip flop year after year, with efforts to actually never sustained in the past 30 years?" asked Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also brought up the solution of devolving the operational concerns of TVIs to local government units, given the fact that almost half of TESDA's annual budget is allocated towards this. "The point of the matter is to stay true to the spirit of the law, which is to devolve -- and 40% of your budget goes to running those TVIs. I'm not even sure how you measure whether those TVIs are successful, productive, or yielding to the results that we want. But that PhP 8 billion should yield positive results...What we're calling for is to stay true to the law: which is to devolve it", Gatchalian said. Former TESDA Director General Lucita Lazo chimed in during the discussions on devolution. "The employment planning should be done at the LGU level...but the LGUs has not assimilated as part of their responsibility the task of local employment planning...Doon sa kanyang Local Development Plan, dapat nakapaloob ang local employment planning, job creation, and skills development. And that is one window of opportunity that TESDA can use already in the course of devolution", she said. The current structure also presents a challenge where TESDA functions as a regulator, provider, and assessor, creating potential conflicts of interest. An ADB TVET Sector study in 2021 asserted that TESDA should devolve its training function to focus its resources on its unique role of regulating the TVET sector. "Sec. Kiko, hindi pwedeng kayo 'yung magse-set ng standards, kayo ang magtuturo, tapos kayo rin ang mag-a-assess", EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman implored. "It's really about time that you devolve: so you give the standards, LGUs and the private sector give trainings, so at least as a regulator alam natin if they pass or not pass...ang hirap talaga to give yourself a failing mark, eh". Romulo further clarified that "devolution" in this instance refers to the implementation of programs, not its assessment. "Devolution is merely bringing down to the LGU the capacity to be able to offer various technical education programs. But if they want an NC or a CoC (Certificate of Completion), they will have to comply with TESDA standards. It's that simple", he said. Benitez committed to taking steps towards devolution in the coming months. "The devolution of TESDA's training functions is part of a new TESDA order that will come out in the next month and a half...Much of this will require LGUs to create ordinances and plantilla positions specific to TVET training", Benitez said. In the last of a series of hearings, EDCOM 2 is scheduled to hear the charter of the Department of Education on July 24, 2025. *****