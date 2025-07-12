Press Release

July 12, 2025 'Are we truly pro-human rights?' Cayetano asks Filipinos amid Duterte interim release debate Are we, as a nation, truly pro-human rights? Or do our values only apply to those we like? This was the question posed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on the July 11 episode of his daily livestream 'CIA with Kuya Alan' as he reflected on the public debate surrounding his recent resolution urging the Palace to advocate for former President Rodrigo Duterte's interim release through house arrest on humanitarian grounds. "We have to examine our heart... Are we compassionate as a people?" Cayetano said. "If we're only compassionate sa mga mahal natin, pero d'un sa mga taong galit tayo we're not compassionate, then we're not compassionate," he continued. "Values have to be seen in our life, in our actions. Kung hindi, hindi natin values y'un," he added. Cayetano reiterated that his proposal was not about evading justice but about ensuring that the 80-year-old former president's rights are respected, including his right to health and dignity, and to be treated innocent until proven guilty. "When we say that we want justice, that goes both ways. Ganoon din 'pag sinasabi nating tayo ay maka-human rights," he said. Regarding Malacañang's brief response to his resolution, Cayetano said he took comfort in the word used. "Ako'y nagpapasalamat na hindi agad shi-noot down din ng Malacañang ang proposal. 'Noted' is much better than 'no,'" he said. "Ibig sabihin, 'We'll listen. Pag-usapan natin,'" he added. Cayetano then posed a sobering challenge to the public. "Kung halimbawa po kakampi niyo y'ung nakulong doon, will you have the same values?" he asked. "Ang values natin nate-test pagka ayaw natin i-apply yung value na 'yun," he said. He noted that while he has strongly disagreed with many public figures in the past, he has never wished suffering upon them and has always considered their welfare. The senator tied the issue to a broader concern, which is the lack of shared, lived-out values in Filipino society. He reiterated the importance of having a clear set of national values, which was the reason behind his filing of the proposed Filipino Identity in Values Act as his first measure for the 20th Congress. Join the nightly conversations on nation-building, faith, and personal growth via CIA 365 with Kuya Alan, live on Cayetano's official Facebook page. Cayetano sa mga Pilipino: 'Maka-human rights ba talaga tayo?' "We have to examine our heart... Are we compassionate as a people?" Ito ang tanong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa mga kapwa Pilipino nitong July 12 sa kanyang 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan' livestream, kung saan tinalakay niya ang nangyayaring salungatan ng mga Pilipino tungkol sa panawagan niyang interim release para kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. "If we're only compassionate sa mga mahal natin, pero d'un sa mga taong galit tayo we're not compassionate, then we're not compassionate," aniya. Giit niya, ang paggawad ng interim release sa 80-anyos na dating Pangulo ay pagrespeto sa karapatan ng isang akusado sa maayos na kalusugan, dignidad, at pagtrato bilang "innocent until proven guilty." "When we say that we want justice, that goes both ways. Ganoon din 'pag sinasabi nating tayo ay maka-human rights," aniya. Tungkol naman sa maikling tugon ng Malacañang sa kanyang resolusyon, sinabi ni Cayetano na sapat na para sa kanya ang salitang ginamit ng Palasyo. "Ako'y nagpapasalamat na hindi agad shi-noot down din ng Malacañang ang proposal. 'Noted' is much better than 'no,'" pahayag ng senador. "Ibig sabihin, 'We'll listen. Pag-usapan natin,'" dagdag niya. Paalala ni Cayetano sa mga kapwa Pilipino, ang tunay na "maka-human rights" ay iniisip ang karapatan ng bawat isa, kakampi man o hindi. "Ang values natin nate-test pagka ayaw natin i-apply y'ung value na y'un," diin niya. "Kung halimbawa po kakampi niyo y'ung nakulong doon, will you have the same values?" tanong niya sa kanyang online community. Ikinabit ng senador ang isyu sa mas malawak na problema ng bansa: ang kawalan natin ng malinaw na core values bilang isang bansa. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit ang Filipino Identity in Values Act ang unang panukalang batas na inihain niya para sa 20th Congress. "We're talking about our values as a nation... Values have to be seen in our life, in our actions. Kung hindi, hindi natin values y'un." Samahan si Senator Alan at ang kanyang online community sa gabi-gabing talakayan tungkol sa nation-building, pananampalataya, at personal growth sa CIA 365 with Kuya Alan, live sa kanyang opisyal na Facebook page. --------- Sen. Alan Cayetano's FB Live link: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1RzFyLmXTW/?mibextid=wwXIfr