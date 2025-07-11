Press Release

July 11, 2025 PANGILINAN WANTS GOV'T HOSPITALS TO PURCHASE FOOD DIRECTLY FROM FARMERS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is pushing the Department of Health (DOH) and its public hospitals to fully implement his landmark Sagip Saka Act that will allow them to purchase their food directly from local farmers and fisherfolk. Republic Act No. 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act, is a landmark law authored and passed by Pangilinan in 2019 that allows the national and local governments to buy directly from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding. The law aims to empower the agricultural sector by making the government its biggest market. In his meeting with DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on July 8, the senator said he was able to convince him to use the law in some 60 government hospitals around the country. "Mayroon 60 na public hospitals sa buong Pilipinas. Ibig sabihin meron din 60 na cafeteria o canteen ang nago-operate sa mga ospital na ito. Saan nila binibili ang kanilang pagkain araw-araw? Dapat may porsyento niyan direkta ang bili sa mga magsasaka," he explained. "We were able to convince Secretary Herbosa and he said he will issue a department order directing the hospitals to purchase their food directly from farmers and fisherfolk," Pangilinan added. The senator plans to discuss the enactment of the Sagip Saka Act with agencies and local governments, underscoring the need for their full participation so the law's intended beneficiaries--farmers and fisherfolk--can reap the rewards. The full implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, which aims to empower farmers and fisherfolk by increasing their income and expanding their market access, was part of Pangilinan's promises during the 2025 senatorial campaign. While the law was signed and enacted in 2019, it has yet to reach its full potential because government agencies and local governments have failed to uphold its provisions. Pangilinan said he plans to defer the budget approval of agencies that cannot present a concrete plan on implementing the Sagip Saka Act.