Press Release

July 11, 2025 PANGILINAN SEEKS INVESTIGATION INTO IMPLEMENTATION OF LAW EMPOWERING FARMERS, FISHERFOLK In keeping with his campaign promise to uplift the country's agricultural sector, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the state of Republic Act No. 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act--a landmark law he authored that allows national and local governments to buy directly from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding. "Whereas, despite the noble objectives and provisions of the Sagip Saka Act, reports suggest unrelenting challenges in its full and effective implementation, possibly hampering its intended impact on the income and welfare of farmers and fisherfolk," the one-page resolution read. Filed on July 8, the resolution--titled Resolution Directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to Conduct an Inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the Implementation of Republic Act No. 11321, otherwise known as the 'Sagip Saka Act,' to Enhance Farmer and Fisherfolk Empowerment--underscored the need "to fully assess" the state of implementation of the Sagip Saka Act. It seeks, among others, to look into "the efficacy of its various provisions, the extent of coordination among relevant government agencies, and the actual benefits realized by targeted beneficiaries." Through the resolution, Pangilinan also wants "to identify any bottlenecks, limitations, or gaps in the existing law," as well as in its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), "that may impede its optimal operation." A comprehensive review of the status of the Sagip Saka Act will also identify additional incentives--enhanced tax exemptions, improved access to credit, and modernized agricultural infrastructure--that could boost agricultural productivity and open entrepreneurial opportunities for farmers and fisherfolk. "Whereas, exploring additional mechanisms and safeguards is also essential to ensure transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of benefits, preventing abuse or circumventions of the Sagip Saka Act's provisions," the resolution read. In a speech in Nueva Ecija on July 9, during a thanksgiving event there with supporters, the senator said he would defer the budget approval of government agencies that fail to present concrete plans on fully implementing the law. Signed into law in 2019, Sagip Saka Act was a fulfillment of Pangilinan's 2016 campaign promise to ensure income for producers and nutrients for communities by making the government the biggest and most reliable buyer of local produce. But six years since its enactment, the law has yet to fulfill its promises, with many local governments and agencies failing to uphold its provisions. The senator, during the 2025 senatorial campaign, promised to seek an investigation into its implementation in a bid to realize the law's full potential.