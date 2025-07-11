STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA'S ATTEMPT TO BLOCK THE SCREENING OF WEST PH SEA DOCU AT NEW ZEALAND FILM FESTIVAL

The recognition of the Filipino documentary "Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea" at New Zealand's prestigious Doc Edge Festival is a striking example of turning the tide--a resounding victory for truth, artistic freedom, and our people's stories, especially in the face of foreign pressure.

It's deeply disappointing that Baby Ruth Villarama's film, originally slated to premiere at a local festival earlier this year, was abruptly withdrawn due to vague "external factors." Even more frustrating is that it took an international festival to give this film the platform it rightfully deserves--calling it "a banned film that must be seen."

While I join other officials in condemning China's attempt to suppress the film's screening at Doc Edge, I also call on our own government to reflect on a deeper concern: how much influence does China hold in our own backyard, that it can interfere with the constitutionally protected freedom of expression of our kababayans?

This is not just a film--it is a courageous, heartfelt portrayal of the harsh realities faced by our fisherfolk, maritime workers, and scientists. It deserves to be seen, discussed, and honored, especially by Filipinos.

Nakakabahala na sa mismong bansa natin, may kakayahan ang isang banyagang kapangyarihan na hadlangan ang pagpapalabas ng isang dokumentaryong batay sa katotohanan.

I stand in full solidarity with the filmmakers and everyone behind "Food Delivery"--for weathering the storm, standing their ground, and courageously sharing with the world a deeply personal and urgent story about our nation and our people.