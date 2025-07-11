Press Release

July 11, 2025 Mayor Joy leads the way in EDCOM 2's #BayangBumabasaChallenge, showcases QC's key initiatives on education In a significant stride towards fostering a culture of literacy nationwide, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has proudly accepted the Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM 2) Bayang Bumabasa Mayors for Literacy Challenge, making her the first city mayor to embrace this vital call to action. This initiative aims to cultivate a robust reading culture within every community, driven by the belief that "every child reads" will lead to a brighter future for the city and the entire nation. "Quezon City, under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte, has set a powerful precedent for the entire nation," said Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of EDCOM 2. "Addressing our learning challenges is a shared responsibility. We urge all of our local leaders to forge strong collaborations with stakeholders in their communities to ensure every Filipino child has the opportunity to become a reader. Quezon City's comprehensive efforts serve as a powerful model for other LGUs to emulate." Quezon City has long been a frontrunner in education and literacy initiatives, with Mayor Belmonte highlighting several key programs: Zero Illiteracy Tutoring Program: This flagship program has already provided targeted tutoring sessions to over 2,000 students in schools and community libraries. The success of this program is a testament to a "whole of city approach," made possible through donations from civic organizations, the business sector, and dedicated volunteers.

Extensive Distribution of Learning Materials: Since 2020, Quezon City has distributed more than 2 million learning kits and thousands of storybooks, ensuring that children have the necessary tools and reading materials for their studies.

Vision Care for Students: Recognizing the importance of clear vision in learning, the city has proactively distributed over 23,000 prescription eyeglasses to children with vision problems. This initiative ensures that students can "keep up and learn inside the classroom".

Support for Out-of-School Youth (OSY) and Persons with Disabilities: Through the ALS program for Youth with Disabilities and active support from barangays, Quezon City provides a crucial "second chance to study and start anew" for out-of-school youth, especially those with disabilities.

Expanded Scholarship Programs: The city has also broadened its scholarship opportunities, allowing more youth to pursue education from senior high school, technical-vocational courses, and even college, including those with talents in sports and arts. Mayor Belmonte reiterated that "education is not just the responsibility of the school; all of us are part of shaping the future of the youth". She pledged Quezon City's unwavering commitment to these initiatives, declaring, "We will continue our initiatives for literacy and foundational learning. We will continue to act to ensure every child reads". As part of the challenge, Mayor Belmonte also extended an invitation to her fellow public servant, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, to join the Bayang Bumabasa campaign, further amplifying the message of literacy across the nation. The full video may be viewed in the official pages of the Quezon City Government (@QCGov), as well as the official page of EDCOM 2 (@edcom2ph).