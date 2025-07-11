|
Press Release
July 11, 2025
Mayor Joy leads the way in EDCOM 2's #BayangBumabasaChallenge, showcases QC's key initiatives on education
In a significant stride towards fostering a culture of literacy nationwide, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has proudly accepted the Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM 2) Bayang Bumabasa Mayors for Literacy Challenge, making her the first city mayor to embrace this vital call to action. This initiative aims to cultivate a robust reading culture within every community, driven by the belief that "every child reads" will lead to a brighter future for the city and the entire nation.
"Quezon City, under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte, has set a powerful precedent for the entire nation," said Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of EDCOM 2. "Addressing our learning challenges is a shared responsibility. We urge all of our local leaders to forge strong collaborations with stakeholders in their communities to ensure every Filipino child has the opportunity to become a reader. Quezon City's comprehensive efforts serve as a powerful model for other LGUs to emulate."
Quezon City has long been a frontrunner in education and literacy initiatives, with Mayor Belmonte highlighting several key programs:
Mayor Belmonte reiterated that "education is not just the responsibility of the school; all of us are part of shaping the future of the youth". She pledged Quezon City's unwavering commitment to these initiatives, declaring, "We will continue our initiatives for literacy and foundational learning. We will continue to act to ensure every child reads".
As part of the challenge, Mayor Belmonte also extended an invitation to her fellow public servant, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, to join the Bayang Bumabasa campaign, further amplifying the message of literacy across the nation.
The full video may be viewed in the official pages of the Quezon City Government (@QCGov), as well as the official page of EDCOM 2 (@edcom2ph).
|
Wednesday, July 16