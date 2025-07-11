Press Release

July 11, 2025 Cayetano champions lasting reforms in second round of priority bills for 20th Congress Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has filed a second set of priority measures for the 20th Congress, aiming to transform government approaches to education, livelihood, health, sports, and travel, as well as a resolution calling for former President Rodrigo Duterte to be placed under house arrest in The Hague, Netherlands. Filed on July 10, 2025, the set includes 10 measures: four new proposals designed to respond to emerging national challenges, alongside six refiled bills Cayetano has consistently championed to address long-standing issues. Among the senator's list is a resolution titled Resolution Expressing The Sense of the Senate to Urge the Philippines to Advocate Before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Interim Release of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), Including Inter Alia Entering Into an Arrangement with the ICC to Receive Custody of FPRRD in a Form of House Arrest or Any Other Appropriate Arrangement In the Premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. It urges the Philippine government to advocate before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the interim release of former President Rodrigo Duterte, proposing that he be placed under a form of house arrest while awaiting trial. Cayetano noted that under both domestic and international law, the former President should "be afforded the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty." "To grant this for the former President would be beneficial to his health, all while presenting no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial," the resolution states. The proposal seeks, among others, an arrangement with the ICC for Duterte's custody to be transferred to the premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, under a form of house arrest, modified house arrest, or any appropriate arrangement deemed suitable by the Court. It also calls for compassion and urgency, stating that allowing Duterte to spend his twilight years with family and friends is a basic act of dignity -- and that denying it would be an injustice. "Marapat lamang na kumilos ang ating gobyerno sa lalong madaling panahon habang hindi pa huli ang lahat dahil 'ika nga: nasa huli ang pagsisisi," it sought. Transformation sought in various sectors Included in Cayetano's newly filed bills is the proposed The Learners' Choice (TLC) in Private Basic Education Act of 2025, which seeks to provide students more meaningful school choices and support low-income families seeking to send their children to quality private schools. It introduces portable education vouchers to help cover tuition and materials at Department of Education-recognized private schools with possible local government or private sector support. As a longtime sports advocate, the senator also filed a bill creating a Department of Sports to elevate governance, athlete development, and grassroots engagement in the sector. To ease travel costs, he proposed Abolishing Travel Taxes for Filipinos and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nationals visiting member states -- a move aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening regional ties. Cayetano advocated again for his old bills, including the Anti-Stunting Action Plan (ASAP) Council Act of 2025, a measure close to his heart that aims to establish a national roadmap to reduce and prevent stunting. He also refiled the Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act, and the Health Centers in All Barangays Act, reinforcing his advocacy for accessible healthcare across all barangays, cities, and municipalities nationwide. To empower fisherfolk, the senator pushed for the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) Act, a measure he has backed since 2017. For household workers, he sought for the Enhanced Batas Kasambahay Act to address gaps in wage, education, and healthcare under the existing law. Cayetano also revived the Mahal ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law, which he has backed since the 18th Congress. It mandates the formal hiring and compensation of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) by local government units as part of primary health care delivery. Through these bills, Cayetano reaffirms his commitment to honoring God, building communities, and transforming the nation. Cayetano isinusulong ang pangmatagalang reporma sa ikalawang bahagi ng priority bills sa 20th Congress Inilatag na ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang ikalawang hanay ng kanyang mga panukalang batas para sa 20th Congress na layuning pagandahin ang tugon ng gobyerno sa edukasyon, kabuhayan, kalusugan, palakasan, at travel. Kabilang din ang isang resolusyon na humihiling na ilagay si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa isang uri ng house arrest sa The Hague, Netherlands. Inihain nitong July 10, 2025, ang nasabing hanay ay binubuo ng sampung panukala: apat na bagong panukala bilang tugon sa mga umuusbong na hamon sa bansa, at anim na muling inihaing mga panukala na matagal nang isinusulong ni Cayetano upang tugunan ang mga matagal nang suliranin. Kabilang sa listahan ng senador ang resolusyong may pamagat na Resolution Expressing The Sense of the Senate to Urge the Philippines to Advocate Before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Interim Release of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), Including Inter Alia Entering Into an Arrangement with the ICC to Receive Custody of FPRRD in a Form of House Arrest or Any Other Appropriate Arrangement In the Premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. Isinusulong nito ang paghihimok sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na ipanawagan sa ICC ang pansamantalang pagpapalaya sa dating Pangulong Duterte, upang milagay siya sa isang uri ng house arrest habang hinihintay ang kanyang paglilitis. Ayon sa senador, batay sa international law at batas ng Pilipinas, si Duterte ay dapat bigyan ng "right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty." "To grant this for the former President would be beneficial to his health, all while presenting no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial," sulat ng senador sa resolusyon. Isa sa mga mungkahi ng resolusyon ay ang makipag-ugnayan sa ICC upang ilipat si Duterte sa Philippine Embassy sa The Hague, Netherlands at doon siya ilagay sa ilalim ng isang uri ng house arrest, modified house arrest, o anumang kaayusang angkop ayon sa desisyon ng korte. Nanawagan din ito ng habag at kagyat na aksyon, at nagsasaad na ang pagbibigay kay Duterte ng pagkakataong makasama ang pamilya at mga kaibigan sa kanyang mga huling taon ay isang simpleng anyo ng dangal - at ang pagkakakait dito ay isang uri ng kawalan ng katarungan. "Marapat lamang na kumilos ang ating gobyerno sa lalong madaling panahon habang hindi pa huli ang lahat dahil 'ika nga: nasa huli ang pagsisisi," dagdag pa ng panukala. Pagsulong ng pagbabago sa iba't ibang sektor Isa sa mga pinakabagong panukalang batas ni Cayetano ang The Learners' Choice (TLC) in Private Basic Education Act of 2025. Layunin nitong pahintulutan ang mga estudyante na pumili ng paaralan, at matulungan ang mga pamilyang kapos pero nais mag-aral sa pribadong eskwelahan. Nakapaloob dito ang pagbibigay ng portable education vouchers para makatulong sa bayarin sa mga pribadong paaralan na kinikilala ng Department of Education. Maaaring suportahan din ito ng lokal na pamahalaan o pribadong sektor. Bilang matagal nang tagasuporta ng sports, naghain din siya ng panukala para lumikha ng Department of Sports na tututok sa mas maayos na pamamahala, pag-unlad ng mga atleta, at suporta sa palakasan sa mga komunidad. Upang mapagaan ang gastos sa biyahe, iminungkahi niya ang Abolishing Travel Taxes para sa mga Pilipino at mga mamamayan ng ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) na bumibisita sa kapwa member state. Layunin nitong palakasin ang turismo at ugnayan sa rehiyon. Muling isinulong ng senador ang Anti-Stunting Action Plan (ASAP) Council Act of 2025, na layong gumawa ng pambansang plano para labanan at maiwasan ang pagka-stunted ng kabataang Pilipino. Isinampa rin muli ng senador ang Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act, at ang Health Centers in All Barangays Act, para matiyak na may maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan sa bawat barangay, lungsod, at bayan sa buong bansa. Para sa mga mangingisda, itinulak din ni Cayetano ang Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) Act, isang panukalang matagal na niyang sinusuportahan mula pa noong 2017. Para naman sa mga kasambahay, isinusulong niya ang Enhanced Batas Kasambahay Act na layong ayusin ang sahod, edukasyon, at benepisyo sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang batas. Ibinalik din ni Cayetano ang Mahal ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law, na ipinasa niya na mula pa noong 18th Congress. Layunin nitong gawing pormal ang pagkuha at pagbibigay ng tamang sahod sa mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) ng mga lokal na pamahalaan bilang bahagi ng pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan. Sa mga panukalang ito, muling pinatutunayan ni Cayetano ang kanyang paninindigan na "honor God, build communities, and transform the nation".