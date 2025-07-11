STATEMENT OF SENATOR PIA S. CAYETANO

On the appointment of Dave Gomez as Presidential Communications Office Secretary

I support the call of our health and child rights advocates in opposing the appointment of Mr. Dave Gomez as Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office.

Appointing someone with longstanding ties to the tobacco industry to a top communications post sends the wrong message, especially to our youth, who remain the most vulnerable to the harmful influence of tobacco and vape products.

A person holding such a high-level position should have the independence to call out industries that act in ways harmful to our people. How can this be done if he has close ties with the very industry in question?

As the former Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography for nine years, and as Chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, I've seen firsthand how public health laws can be compromised by vested interests. I remain committed to fighting for accountability, transparency, and policies that prioritize the well-being of our people above all else.

We've worked hard to build policies that protect the health of every Filipino family. These gains must not be reversed by decisions that open the door to industry interference, or worse, normalize it.

Let us never forget: we are duty-bound to protect the next generation! That begins with keeping our institutions free from the influence of industries that profit from harm.