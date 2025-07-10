Press Release

July 10, 2025 Cayetano resolution seeks house arrest for Duterte Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to advocate before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the interim release of former President Rodrigo Duterte, proposing that he be placed under a form of house arrest while awaiting trial. Duterte has been in ICC custody for four months, following his arrest by Interpol on March 11, 2025, upon his return from Hong Kong. He was apprehended under an ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity and was promptly extradited to The Hague, Netherlands, where he is currently detained. Filed on July 10, 2025, the resolution - titled Resolution Expressing The Sense of the Senate to Urge the Philippines to Advocate Before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Interim Release of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), Including Inter Alia Entering Into an Arrangement with the ICC to Receive Custody of FPRRD in a Form of House Arrest or Any Other Appropriate Arrangement In the Premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands - expresses the sense of the Philippine Senate that Duterte, now 80 years old, should be afforded interim release under humanitarian grounds. It emphasizes that under both domestic and international law, the former President should "be afforded the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty." "To grant this for the former President would be beneficial to his health, all while presenting no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial," it states. The proposal seeks, among others, an arrangement with the ICC for Duterte's custody to be transferred to the premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, under a form of house arrest, modified house arrest, or any appropriate arrangement deemed suitable to any by the Court. These arrangements would be subject to any conditions that may be imposed by the Pre-Trial Chamber, such as restrictions on movement, staying at a particular address, prohibition of contact with victims or witnesses, and compliance with summons. It also cites Duterte's deteriorating health, attributed to old age and prolonged social isolation, warning that continued detention may severely impact his emotional and physical well-being. Highlighting cultural values, it further states, "Bahagi ng ating pagka-Pilipino ang pagmamalasakit sa kapwa, lalo na sa mga matatanda." The resolution underscores that although the Philippines has withdrawn from the Rome Statute, it is still possible -- through the embassy in The Hague -- to enter into an agreement with the ICC for conditional arrangements, thereby ensuring humane treatment for the former President by placing him under the embassy's care. It also cites a precedent: the ICC's granting of interim release in the 2009 case of Congolese rebel Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, pending a final decision on his sentence in a related case. It likewise appeals to the Philippine government to extend courtesy to the former President, similar to the consideration given to prominent personalities such as Senator Leila De Lima who was allowed to continue performing her duties while in detention. "The least the Philippines could do for its former leader is to advocate for his release and make the necessary arrangements to accommodate him," the resolution said. It also calls for compassion and urgency, stating that allowing Duterte to spend his twilight years with family and friends is a basic act of dignity -- and that denying it would be an injustice. "Marapat lamang na kumilos ang ating gobyerno sa lalong madaling panahon habang hindi pa huli ang lahat dahil 'ika nga: nasa huli ang pagsisisi," the proposal said. Resolusyon gustong ipasailalim sa house arrest si Duterte Naghain si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes ng isang resolusyon na humihiling sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na hilingin sa International Criminal Court (ICC) ang pansamantalang pagpapalaya kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at iminumungkahing ilagay siya sa isang uri ng "house arrest" habang hinihintay ang paglilitis. Apat na buwan nang nasa kustodiya ng ICC si Duterte matapos siyang arestuhin ng Interpol noong March 11, 2025 pagbalik mula Hong Kong. Inaresto siya base sa isang ICC arrest warrant dahil sa kasong crimes against humanity at agad dinala sa The Hague, Netherlands kung saan siya kasalukuyang nakakulong. Inihain nitong July 10, 2025, ito ay may pamagatang Resolution Expressing The Sense of the Senate to Urge the Philippines to Advocate Before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Interim Release of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), Including Inter Alia Entering Into an Arrangement with the ICC to Receive Custody of FPRRD in a Form of House Arrest or Any Other Appropriate Arrangement In the Premises of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands - na naglalaman sa opinyon ng Senado na dapat payagan ang pansamantalang paglaya ng 80 taong gulang na si Duterte batay sa humanitarian grounds. Binibigyang diin nito na ayon sa batas ng Pilipinas at maging internasyonal, ang dating Pangulo ay dapat na bigyan ng karapatang ipalagay na inosente hanggang napatunayang siya ay may sala. "To grant this for the former President would be beneficial to his health, all while presenting no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial," ayon sa resolusyon. Isa sa mga mungkahi ng resolusyon ay ang makipag-ugnayan sa ICC upang ilipat si Duterte sa Philippine Embassy sa The Hague, Netherlands, at doon siya ilagay sa ilalim ng isang uri ng house arrest, modified house arrest, o anumang kaayusang angkop ayon sa desisyon ng korte. Kailangang sundin sa kaayusang ito ang anumang kundisyon na maaaring ipataw ng Pre-Trial Chamber, tulad ng mga limitasyon sa paggalaw, pananatili sa isang partikular na tirahan, pagbabawal makipag-ugnayan sa mga biktima o saksi, at pagsunod sa mga paanyaya ng korte. Binanggit din sa resolusyon ang lumalalang kalusugan nin Duterte, na inuugnay sa kanyang katandaan at matagal na pag-iisa. Babala nito, maaaring lubhang maapektuhan ang kanyang pisikal at emosyonal na kalagayan kung mananatili siya sa kulungan. Sa pagtukoy sa kulturang Pilipino, sinabi rin nito na "bahagi ng ating pagka-Pilipino ang pagmamalasakit sa kapwa, lalo na sa mga matatanda." Idinagdag pa sa resolusyon na kahit umatras na ang Pilipinas mula sa Rome Statute, posible pa ring makipagsundo sa ICC sa pamamagitan ng embahada sa The Hague para sa mga kondisyon ng pansamantalang pagkakaaresto. Aniya, sa pamamaraan na ito ay matitiyak ang makataong pagtrato sa dating Pangulo sa pamamagitan ng pagkupkop sa kanya ng embahada. Binanggit din dito ang naging kaso sa ICC noong 2009 at ang pagbibigay ng pansamantalang paglaya kay Congolese rebel Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo. Nakalaya si Gombo noon habang hinihintay ang pinal na desisyon sa kanyang sentensiya kaugnay ng isang kaugnay na kaso. Hinihimok din resolusyon ang pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na ipagkaloob ang parehong courtesy sa dating Pangulo, tulad ng konsiderasyong ibinigay sa mga kilalang personalidad gaya ni Senadora Leila De Lima, na pinayagang ipagpatuloy ang kanyang tungkulin habang nakakulong. "The least the Philippines could do for its former leader is to advocate for his release and make the necessary arrangements to accommodate him," sabi pa ng resolusyon. Nanawagan din ito ng habag at kagyat na aksyon, na nagsasaad na ang pagbibigay kay Duterte ng pagkakataong makasama ang pamilya at mga kaibigan sa kanyang mga huling taon ay isang simpleng anyo ng dangal - at ang pagkakakait dito ay isang uri ng kawalan ng katarungan. "Marapat lamang na kumilos ang ating gobyerno sa lalong madaling panahon habang hindi pa huli ang lahat dahil 'ika nga: nasa huli ang pagsisisi," dagdag pa ng panukala.