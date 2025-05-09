Senator Loren Legarda on the newly elected pontiff

May 9, 2025

Habemus Papam!

We join Catholics around the world in joyful prayer as Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy. May his leadership be marked by compassion, wisdom, and a deep commitment to peace.

As the Church turns a new page, we pray that Pope Leo XIV will be a strong voice for social justice--defending human dignity, lifting the poor and the vulnerable, and protecting our shared home. In these challenging times, may he lead the faithful with courage, always guided by kindness.