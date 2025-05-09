Gatchalian: Ipinangakong pagbawas sa bilang ng taon sa kolehiyo dapat tuparin

Nanindigan si Senador Win Gatchalian na kasunod ng pagpapatupad ng senior high school program, dapat matupad ang ipinangakong pagbawas ng bilang ng mga taon sa kolehiyo.

Sa isang pagdninig ng Senado hinggil sa pagpapatatag ng senior high school program na sisimulan na ngayong School Year 2025-2026, binalikan ni Gatchalian ang dati nang layunin na bawasan ang mga taon sa kolehiyo kasabay ng pagdagdag ng dalawang taon sa high school.

"Kahit nagdagdag tayo ng dalawang taon sa high school, nanatili naman ang apat na taon sa kolehiyo. Kaya dismayado ang marami sa senior high school dahil hindi natupad ang pangakong ito," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Binalikan niya ang naging resulta ng isang March 2025 Pulse Asia survey, kung saan lumabas na ang karagdagang gastos ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit hindi pabor ang mga Pilipino sa senior high school.

Hinimok ni Gatchalian ang Commission on Higher Education na bawasan ang kinakailangang General Education (GE) courses sa kolehiyo. Dagdag ng senador, hindi na dapat sumailalim sa mga bridging programs ang mga senior high school graduates. Ayon pa sa kanya, dapat mag-alok ang Department of Education ng mga core subjects na magpapaigting sa kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates na pumasok sa kolehiyo.

Gatchalian wants 'promised' reduction in college years fulfilled

The senior high school program should deliver the 'promised' reduction in the required years in college, Senator Win Gatchalian asserted.

In a hearing on the 'strengthened' senior high school program, which will be piloted starting School Year 2025-2026, Gatchalian recalled that the additional two years of high school were originally intended to result in shorter years in college.

"What happened in reality is that we added two years in high school and maintained four years in college. That is why a lot of people are now resenting senior high school because that promise has not been fulfilled," Gatchalian added, citing a March 2025 Pulse Asia survey that identified additional cost as the top reason for Filipinos' dissatisfaction with senior high school.

Gatchalian urged the Commission on Higher Education to reduce the number of General Education (GE) courses required at the tertiary level. He added that senior high school graduates should no longer be required to undergo bridging programs. Gatchalian also urged the Department of Education to offer core subjects that will boost college readiness.