On the unsafe maneuvers by Chinese warships near Bajo de Masinloc

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

I strongly condemn the acts of aggression by China, specifically the unsafe and unprovoked maneuvers of two Chinese warships and a China Coast Guard vessel against Philippine vessels approximately 11.8 nautical miles southeast of Bajo de Masinloc - well within our Exclusive Economic Zone.

These actions are not only reckless and dangerous--they are a blatant violation of international maritime norms and an affront to Philippine sovereignty.

The continued presence and intimidation tactics of Chinese forces in this area are a clear disregard of the rule of law and an attempt to undermine the peace and security in the West Philippine Sea.

I call once again on the Department of Foreign Affairs to lodge a strong diplomatic protest and urge our allies and international partners to stand with the Philippines in condemning this latest provocation. We will not be cowed. The Filipino people will continue to assert what is rightfully ours under international law.