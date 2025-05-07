Poe on jeepney consolidation

The invitation of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers to consolidate anew signals a fresh start for the government's modernization goals.

We laud DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon for heeding the call to revisit the flawed modernization program after consultation with transport groups and stakeholders.

But, the devil is in the details, as they say. Are the new guidelines responsive to the concerns earlier raised by the drivers and operators?

Is there a new scheme to make the modern jeepney units more affordable? Are all routes covered?

We expect the guidelines will be able to answer the misgivings and questions of our PUV drivers and operators to encourage them to take part in this program.

We are hopeful that the new DOTr leadership will do it right and just this time.