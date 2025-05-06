Championing job creation, food security, and better healthcare access, Senator Bong Go tops latest Arkipelago Analytics senatorial survey

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who once again emerged as the leading senatorial contender in the latest Arkipelago Analytics survey, expressed deep gratitude to the Filipino people for their continued trust and support. He reaffirmed his resolve to prioritize pro-poor programs and push forward initiatives on healthcare access, food security, and job creation if given another term in the Senate.

The Arkipelago Analytics survey, conducted from April 26 to May 1, placed Go at Rank 1 with 63% support among likely voters. This comes on the heels of similar results from Pulse Asia and Tangere, both of which also ranked Go as the frontrunner in the 2025 Senate race.

In a statement released following the Arkipelago survey, Go said: "Mga kababayan ko, ako ay taus-pusong nagpapasalamat muli sa inyong patuloy na tiwala at suporta sa akin bilang inyong Senador."

"Nagbibigay ito ng dagdag na inspirasyon sa akin upang patuloy na magserbisyo na tapat at tunay na may malasakit sa kapwa Pilipino, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at walang ibang malalapitan kundi ang pamahalaan," he added.

He reiterated his pledge to serve Filipinos nationwide regardless of the circumstances.

"Kahit saang sulok ng bansa, mapa-bagyo, lindol, baha, sunog, pandemya, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan."

Go emphasized that should he be given the opportunity to serve again, he would continue advocating for measures that bring essential government services closer to the people and improve their quality of life.

"Kung mabibigyan man ako ng pagkakatong muling manilbihan sa inyo, sa abot ng aking makakaya, isusulong natin ang mga batas at programa upang mas lalong mapabuti at mailapit natin ang mga serbisyong pangkalusugan, gawing mas mura ang mga pangunahing bilihin at serbisyo, sapat at masustansyang pagkain, at matatag at maayos na mga trabaho at kabuhayan."

He also encouraged Filipinos to support the full lineup of Duter-TEN senatorial candidates--his allies who share the goal of continuing former President Rodrigo Duterte's pro-people reforms.

"Ang lahat ng mga ito ay mas lalong maisasakatuparan natin kung kasama ko sa Senado ang mga taong magpapatuloy sa mga magagandang pagbabagong sinimulan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Kaya hinihingi ko rin ang inyong suporta para sa aking mga kasama sa Duter-TEN senatorial slate."

Go ended his statement with a reminder for a peaceful electoral process that upholds the people's will.

"At sana ay maging mapayapa at maayos lang ang ating darating na halalan upang lumabas ang totoong boses ng sambayanan."

Go's leading position in the Arkipelago Analytics poll is consistent with results from other major survey firms. The April 20 to 24 Pulse Asia Research Inc. survey also ranked Go at the top with 62.2% support, while the Tangere survey conducted from April 29 to May 3 showed him leading the senatorial race with 62.8%.