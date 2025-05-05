Press Release

May 5, 2025 Hontiveros calls for Senate probe on 'disadvantageous' water agreements Note: Please see attached copy of PSR No. 1352 VIDEO STATEMENT: https://drive.google.com/file/d/165UhlJngU7IErQuSLotDj6bcJNRrbo1J/view?usp=drivesdk As citizen complaints continued to pile up against private concessionaire PrimeWater at the height of the dry season, Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday called for a Senate investigation into joint venture agreements between water districts and private companies, some of which were found by the Commission on Audit (COA) to be "disadvantageous." "No one is too big to be investigated. Kailangan nang silipin ang mga water concessionaires na ito dahil masyadong maraming kababayan natin ang uhaw na uhaw na sa maayos na serbisyo mula sa kanila lalo na ngayong tag-init," Hontiveros said. She continued, "Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang papatak-patak na serbisyo. Hindi pwedeng palagpasin ang mga kontratang sinlabo ng tubig na lumalabas sa ilang mga kabahayan na biktima ng kapalpakan ng mga water concessionaires at ng oversight bodies." While Malacañang has announced that it will initiate an investigation into PrimeWater's alleged shortcomings, Hontiveros stressed that there is already an abundance of potentially actionable audit findings. "Sa ngayon, 11 water districts daw ang gustong tapusin na agad ang joint venture agreements nila. The problem might be far worse and more encompassing. Pwede nang umaksyon ang Malacañang kahit inaalam pa natin kung paano pigilan ang lalong pag-lala at pag-ulit nitong sitwasyon," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros is a longtime advocate for water consumers, having called for Manila Water to compensate its customers affected by the water shortage in 2019. In Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1352, Hontiveros called on the Senate Committee on Public Services to conduct an investigation on the joint venture agreements between water districts and private companies such as Prime Water Infrastructure Corp., Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Metro Pacific Water Investments Corp., and COA findings on these contracts, including the alleged vagueness and complexity of their terms. "These identified problems have reportedly led to detrimental outcomes for water districts, including diminished financial standing — as seen in the San Jose Del Monte Water District post-JVA — and for the consuming public, who have experienced poor service quality, inadequate water supply, and significant increases in water tariffs — as reported in areas served by PrimeWater in various provinces like Bulacan and cities like Bacolod — sparking public protests and calls for intervention," Hontiveros said in the resolution. She also pointed out that due to the lack of transparency and clear accountability mechanisms in the agreements, it is difficult for the public to hold private concessionaires, water district boards, the LWUA, the National Water Resources Board, the Commission on Audit, and the Public-Private Partnership Center accountable. "Reklamo ng mga kababayan natin, sinisingil pa rin daw sila kahit halos walang tubig ang dumadaloy sa kanilang gripo. Panahon nang singilin naman natin ang mga water concessionaires at iba pang ahensyang dapat nagbibigay ng walang-patid na serbisyo," Hontiveros said.