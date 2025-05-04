Poe on NAIA vehicle crash incident

We support moves for a thorough investigation into the NAIA vehicle crash incident and call for urgent attention to the victims.

The spate of car crashes and other vehicular incidents in the last few weeks brings worrying thoughts: How safe are our roads?

Payapa kang nakaupo bilang pasahero, nagmamaneho nang maingat o naghihintay sa terminal, tapos may bigla na lang babangga sa'yo.

These cases may be accidents, but many accidents can be prevented or mitigated through proactive measures.

We reiterate our call for the creation of a Philippine Transportation Safety Board. This will establish a sole agency in charge of investigating transportation-related accidents and incidents in air, land, and sea, including railways and pipeline systems.

The alarming statistics of road mishaps and fatalities calls for the implementation of proactive measures to reduce if not totally curb the accidents.

As an urgent remedial initiative, we thank Secretary Vince Dizon and New NAIA Infra Corp. President Ramon Ang for personally and immediately responding to the incident.

Prompt response by all concerned bodies is imperative in this situation.