STATEMENT ON THE RECENT TERROR ATTACK ON TOURISTS IN THE KASHMIR REGION

We stand with the world in condemning in the strongest terms the recent terror attack on tourists in the resort town of Pahalgam in the Kashmir region and in demanding justice and accountability for this unconscionable assault on innocent civilians.

We join India and the Filipino-Indian community in commiserating with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this brutal attack as they mourn the lives of 26 people shot dead by terrorists. Our thoughts are with them and to those who survived this mass murder.

As investigation is underway, let calm and peace prevail to de-escalate the tension in that region and allow the wheels of justice run their course.

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero

03 May 2025