STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PH-NEW ZEALAND VISITING FORCES PACT

02 May 2025

Once the Executive Branch ratifies the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with New Zealand, we expect it to be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

My colleagues and I in the upper chamber will carefully review and deliberate on its provisions. Like other SOVFAs with different countries, this agreement with the government of New Zealand is based on a 2017 memorandum of agreement that focuses on defense cooperation and strengthening military ties between our two nations.

Given our shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual defense, I believe the Senate will recognize the strategic benefits of this partnership and approve it in due course.