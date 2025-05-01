PIMENTEL SUPPORTS LEGISLATED MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III marked Labor Day with a strong call to uplift Filipino workers through a legislated increase in the minimum wage.

"Our workers deserve more than just words of appreciation," said Pimentel. "They deserve higher wages, better working conditions, and meaningful support from the government."

"I am for a legislated hike in the minimum wage," Pimentel said, emphasizing the need for a national law to address wage disparities and ensure justice for workers across the country.

Pimentel also proposed exempting the food service sector from the 12% value-added tax (VAT), saying the amount saved by customers could instead be given as tips to employees -- providing direct support to workers while also helping restaurants, caterers, and cafes thrive.

According to Pimentel, this measure would encourage more people to dine out and support the food service industry, which, in turn, would create more income and opportunities for waiters, chefs, cooks, caterers, security guards, dishwashers, delivery staff, and other related workers.

As a candidate for the first congressional district of Marikina, Pimentel is pushing for greater support for the shoe industry sector and ita workers.

His proposal includes a wide-ranging jobs agenda, from livelihood assistance and micro-financing for startups and SMEs, to technical training and business incubation. He stressed the need for long-term, sustainable solutions that would enable Marikina residents not only to recover but to thrive.

Pimentel had recently filed Senate Bill No. 2994 or the "Act Strengthening the Philippine Shoe Industry," which seeks to establish state-supported shoe manufacturing hubs across the country, with Marikina positioned as the flagship site. The measure proposes shared service facilities, modern machinery, and infrastructure support to help MSMEs compete in both local and global markets.