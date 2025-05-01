Press Release

May 1, 2025 A nation's progress must reach the workers' table, says Legarda on Labor Day As the nation marks Labor Day, Senator Loren Legarda emphasizes the need to ensure that the gains of national progress are felt where they matter most: on the tables of every Filipino worker, at home and abroad. "Our workers are more than resilient. They are creative, adaptable, and relentless in their pursuit of a better life. It is through their tireless efforts that our nation stands, innovates, and grows," said Legarda in recognizing the vital contributions of Filipino workers in the country and across the globe. "Labor Day reminds us that decent work is the foundation of a just society. Every worker must have the opportunity not only to earn a living, but to thrive in conditions where dignity is upheld, rights are protected, and opportunities for advancement are accessible," Legarda stated. In the 19th Congress, Legarda filed the Living Wage Bill (Senate Bill No. 2662), which seeks to establish the concept of a living wage in the Philippines. This proposed measure aims to ensure that minimum wage-setting mechanisms are based on transparent, evidence-based methodologies that consider local socio-economic realities, thereby guaranteeing that every worker earns enough to provide for their family's basic needs with dignity. "A true measure of a nation's progress is whether the fruits of growth reach the worker's table," said Legarda. Legarda also filed the proposed Magna Carta of Waste Workers (Senate Bill No. 2636), to recognize their indispensable role in public health and environmental sustainability by ensuring their rights to safe working conditions, fair compensation, and social protection, as well as Senate Bill No. 7, which seeks to establish the Barangay Employment and Entrepreneurship Office (BEESO) to serve as a streamlined hub connecting job seekers and employers at the grassroots level. Throughout her four terms in the Senate, Legarda has championed landmark laws to promote employment, uplift marginalized workers, and future-proof the labor force. These include the Caregivers' Welfare Act (RA 11965), Philippine Green Jobs Act (RA 10771), Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (RA 11904), Jobstart Philippines Act (RA 10869), and the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (RA 11261). Beyond labor rights, Legarda has also supported entrepreneurship and local livelihood development, particularly through the Magna Carta for MSMEs (RA 9501), Philippine Innovation Act (RA 11293), Microfinance NGOs Act (RA 10693), Go Negosyo Act (RA 10644), Barangay Livelihood and Skills Training Act (RA 9509), One Town, One Product Philippines Act (RA 11960), and the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act (RA 11981). These initiatives have expanded entrepreneurial ecosystems, empowered communities, created industry-specific opportunities, and prepared Filipino workers for emerging economic frontiers. "We must continue to widen the gateways of opportunity so that every talent and aspiration finds a place to grow," stated Legarda, as she underscored the importance of stronger collaboration among government, industries, and communities to advance an economy that is globally competitive, yet deeply humane, sustainable, and inclusive. Ang pag-unlad ng bansa ay dapat umabot sa hapag ng manggagawa, ayon kay Legarda ngayong Araw ng Manggagawa Sa paggunita ng Araw ng Manggagawa, binigyang-diin ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang pangangailangang matiyak na ang bunga ng pag-unlad ng bansa ay nararamdaman sa mga hapag ng bawat manggagawang Pilipino--sa loob man ng bansa o sa ibayong dagat. "Higit pa sa pagiging matatag ang ating mga manggagawa. Sila ay malikhain, maparaan, at walang kapagurang nagsusumikap para sa mas magandang kinabukasan. Dahil sa kanilang walang sawang pagtatrabaho, tumitindig, umuunlad, at nagiging makabago ang ating bansa," pahayag ni Legarda bilang pagkilala sa mahalagang ambag ng mga manggagawang Pilipino sa loob at labas ng bansa. "Pinaaalalahanan tayo ng Araw ng Manggagawa na ang disenteng trabaho ay pundasyon ng makatarungang lipunan. Bawat manggagawa ay nararapat na magkaroon ng pagkakataong hindi lang kumita para mabuhay, kundi mamuhay sa ilalim ng mga kundisyong may dignidad, may proteksyon sa karapatan, at may daan tungo sa pag-unlad," ani Legarda. Sa ika-19 na Kongreso, inihain ni Legarda ang panukalang Living Wage Bill (Senate Bill No. 2662), na naglalayong kilalanin at itaguyod ang konsepto ng "living wage" o sahod na sapat upang matustusan ang batayang pangangailangan ng isang pamilya nang may dignidad. Layunin nitong tiyakin na ang pagtakda ng minimum wage ay nakabatay sa malinaw, makatarungan, at maka-siyensiyang batayan na isinasaalang-alang ang lokal na kalagayang sosyo-ekonomiko. "Ang tunay na sukatan ng pag-unlad ng isang bansa ay kung naipadadama ba ang bunga nito sa hapag ng manggagawa," dagdag pa ni Legarda. Inihain din ni Legarda ang Senate Bill No. 2636 o Magna Carta of Waste Workers, na layong kilalanin ang mahalagang papel ng mga manggagawa sa basura sa larangan ng pampublikong kalusugan at pangkalikasan, sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng ligtas na kundisyon sa paggawa, makatarungang pasahod, at panlipunang proteksyon. Kabilang rin sa kaniyang mga inakda ay ang Senate Bill No. 7, na naglalayong magtatag ng Barangay Employment and Entrepreneurship Office (BEESO) bilang sentro ng pagkokonekta ng mga naghahanap ng trabaho at mga employer sa antas ng komunidad. Sa apat na termino niya sa Senado, naging tagapagtaguyod si Legarda ng mga makasaysayang batas para sa paglikha ng trabaho, pagbibigay-puwang sa mga nasa laylayan, at paghahanda sa lakas-paggawa sa hinaharap. Ilan sa mga ito ay ang Caregivers' Welfare Act (RA 11965), Philippine Green Jobs Act (RA 10771), Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (RA 11904), JobStart Philippines Act (RA 10869), at First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (RA 11261). Bukod sa karapatang paggawa, sinuportahan din ni Legarda ang pagsulong ng pangkabuhayang lokal at pagnenegosyo, sa pamamagitan ng mga batas gaya ng Magna Carta for MSMEs (RA 9501), Philippine Innovation Act (RA 11293), Microfinance NGOs Act (RA 10693), Go Negosyo Act (RA 10644), Barangay Livelihood and Skills Training Act (RA 9509), One Town, One Product Philippines Act (RA 11960) at Tatak Pinoy Act (RA 11981). Sa pamamagitan ng mga ito, pinalawak ang mga pagkakataon sa pagnenegosyo, pinatatag ang mga komunidad, at binuksan ang pinto ng mga bagong industriya para sa mga manggagawang Pilipino. "Dapat nating patuloy na palawakin ang mga pintuan ng oportunidad upang ang bawat talento at pangarap ay magkaroon ng puwang para umunlad," pagtatapos ni Legarda, kasabay ng panawagan para sa mas matibay na ugnayan sa pagitan ng pamahalaan, industriya, at komunidad upang maisulong ang isang ekonomiyang globally competitive, ngunit nananatiling makatao, pangkalikasan, at inklusibo.