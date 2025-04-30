PIMENTEL CONDEMNS KILLING OF JOURNALIST JOHNNY DAYANG; DEMANDS JUSTICE

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Wednesday denounced the brutal killing of veteran journalist Juan "Johnny" P. Dayang, who was shot dead in his home in Kalibo, Aklan on Tuesday evening.

"I strongly condemn this heinous act. Johnny Dayang was more than a journalist -- he was a friend of my late father, former Senate President Nene Pimentel. He was a fearless voice in Philippine journalism who served the public with integrity for decades," Pimentel said.

""He was 79 years old, and even at his age, he remained devoted to the welfare of journalism. Whoever did this are not just evil -- they are heartless criminals who attacked a defenseless man who dedicated his life to serving the truth," Pimentel said. "To silence a journalist is to silence the truth. We must protect press freedom and the lives of those who uphold it."

Dayang, the longtime president of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc. (PAPI), also wrote for Balita and Tempo under the Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp. His death was confirmed by authorities from the Aklan Police Provincial Office.

Pimentel called on the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice to immediately conduct a full and transparent investigation and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The senator extended his condolences to Dayang's family and the media community, saying, "We lost a principled journalist and a courageous advocate of truth."