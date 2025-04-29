Press Release

April 29, 2025 TULFO SEEKS INQUIRY ON "INHUMAN TREATMENT" OF WORKERS IN CANNING FACTORY During a series of random surprise inspection conducted by Sen. Raffy Tulfo on various factories as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Employment to see the working conditions of laborers, he then proceeded to 2 famous canning factories in Navotas. Sen. Tulfo initially visited a corned beef manufacturing plant where he was met by employees taking their break just outside of the plant and took the opportunity to immediately air their concern to the senator. The workers mainly lamented the "pakyawan system" imposed on them by the factory where they're forced to work like a cow for 12 hours just to be paid the minimum wage. Workers further protest that they unjustly suffer huge wage losses in that 4 hours of overtime. Upon entering the plant, Sen. Tulfo was met by deafening sounds of heavy machinery and he immediately noticed that workers operating them are not equipped with ear plugs. To add, the senator also said that even he himself was excessively sweating due to lack of proper ventilation in the working area not to mention the foul odor. Meanwhile, the personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) noticed expired fire extinguisher and an inaccessible emergency fire hose that was neither connected to a tank or any supply of water. Sen. Tulfo then visited the next canning factory of sardines. Although it seemed more organized and clean, Sen. Raffy again noted a poor ventilation and a non-operational industrial ceiling fan. In its machine repair shop, Tulfo was met with scattered parts of industrial machines in the floor as well as outdated equipment with no service and maintenance records to assure it's safe to operate. Additionally, Sen. Tulfo also noticed that the operator has no PPE, gloves or any sort of proper safety gears. While Sen. Tulfo was doing rounds, some workers confided to his staff and said that for many decades that they have worked for the company they're still being paid below minimum wage. Furthermore, they're being sold excess uniforms instead of being given for free that got the ire of the senator. Tulfo strongly advised the management to study and consider implementing progressive wage increase for its workers along with the company's progress and increasing profits that it should help uplift the lives of its workers as a reward for their loyalty and service for so many years. Sen. Tulfo said that he will immediately call for a senate investigation to tackle inhumane working conditions and deplorable company practices against the welfare of labor workers in canning factories. DI-MAKATAONG PAGTRATO SA MGA MANGGAGAWA NG CANNING FACTORIES PAIIMBESTIGAHAN NI TULFO Sa pag-arangkada ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo sa kanyang ginagawang random inspection sa mga kumpanya para silipin ang kalagayan ng mga manggagawa, nasapul niya ang dalawang sikat na canning factories sa Navotas. Pagawaan ng de latang corned beef ang una niyang pinuntahan at sa labas pa lamang ng gate, sinalubong siya ng mga naka-break at nagtitipon na mga factory workers. Agad nagbuga sila ng hinaing kay Sen. Idol. Kailangang kumayod daw sila na parang kalabaw ng dose oras upang kumita lamang ng miminum dahil sila ay pakyawan. Kahit anong bilis daw nilang mag trabaho, hindi raw kakayanin sa walong oras para sila ay kumita ng minimum. Ibig sabihin, sila ay nalulugi sa overtime ng apat na oras araw-araw. Pagpasok mismo sa loob ng pagawaan, hindi natiis ni Sen. Raffy ang sobrang nakakabinging ingay ng mga makina at napansin niyang walang ear plugs ang mga manggagawa. Tagaktak din ang kanyang pawis sa sobrang init dahil walang proper ventilation sa working area. Dagdag pa rito ang nakakasulasok na amoy. Kaya pinagsabihan ni Sen. Idol ang management na magprovide ng ear plugs sa mga workers nila at maglagay ng maraming industrial fans sa mismong pagawaan. Napansin din ng mga kasamang tiga-Bureau of Fire Protection na expired ang mga fire extinguisher at may isang fire hose na dekorasyon lang dahil hindi konektado sa tangke ng tubig. ** Ang sunod na canning factory na napuntahan niya ay pagawaan naman ng sardinas. Bagamat malinis ito kaysa sa una, pinagpawisan din si Sen Raffy dahil sa init sapagkat kulang ang mechanical ventilation. Meron ngang ilang malalaking ceiling fan sa working area pero sira naman at di gumagana. Pinasok din ni Sen. Idol ang kanilang machine repair shop at tumambad sa kanya ang mga nagkalat na mga piyesa sa sahig at malalaking lumang makina na walang maipakitang service at maintenance record para masiguro na ito ay safe i-operate. Napansin din niya ang nag-iisang machine operator doon na walang suot na safety gear tulad ng gloves, PPE at goggles. At habang naglilibot si Sen. Idol, lumapit sa mga kasama niyang staff ang ilan sa mga manggagawa at bumulong ng kanilang mga hinanaing. Ilan sa kanila ay deka-dekada nang nagtatrabaho roon pero minimum pa rin daw ang sweldo. Dagdag pa rito ng mga manggagawa, binebentahan daw sila ng kumpanya ng uniporme. Dito uminit ang ulo ni Sen. Raffy dahil ang uniporme dapat ay libre at provided ng kumpanya. Pinangaralan niya ang management at pinagsabihan na sana habang lumalaki at umaasenso ang kanilang negosyo, dapat lumalaki rin ang sweldo ng kanilang mga manggagawa at tulungan din silang umangat sa buhay lalo pa't sila ay mga naging loyal at nagsilbi ng tapat sa mahabang panahon. Pagkatapos ng isinagawang inspeksyon ni Sen. Raffy, nagpaiwan sa mga canning factories ang mga taga-DOLE para ipagpatuloy ang inspection upang sa susunod, sila ay maging compliant na. Magpapatawag ng hearing sa Senado si Sen. Raffy para talakayin ang kalagayan at kapakanan ng mga manggagawa sa mga canning factory.