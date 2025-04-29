Press Release

April 29, 2025 New Super Health Center opens in Hermosa, Bataan as Senator Bong Go continues push to bring healthcare services closer to communities Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, vowed to further push for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to make healthcare services more accessible, especially in remote and underserved areas. Speaking as guest of honor during the turnover ceremony of the newly completed Super Health Center in Hermosa, Bataan on Monday, April 28, Senator Go reaffirmed his long-standing mission to improve healthcare accessibility for Filipinos, particularly in grassroots communities. Addressing the attendees, Senator Go, who is an adopted son of Hermosa town, highlighted the importance of bringing healthcare closer to the people, especially in expansive provinces like Bataan. "Kailangan marami pong mga Super Health Center para more access (to healthcare services). And it will help decongest the hospitals 'pag may mga Super Health Centers ang mga bayan, lalung lalo na po ang mga rural areas," he said. "D'yan na po 'yung Konsulta program ng PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation). Marami pong pera ang PhilHealth. Dapat po, gamitin n'yo po 'yan sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap po," he added. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations are handled by municipal health offices, local government units (LGUs), and PhilHealth through its Konsulta program. The Hermosa Super Health Center, Senator Go explained, is designed as a medium-type polyclinic that can provide essential medical services to the public. "Natutuwa po ako after a few months noong nag-groundbreaking rito. Tapos na po, inauguration na po ng Super Health Center," he said. Senator Go stressed that the Super Health Centers will help ease congestion in major hospitals by providing more accessible and community-centered healthcare. Through the concerted efforts of Senator Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and LGUs, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Currently, Bataan has 13 Super Health Centers funded across the province, including the newly inaugurated Hermosa Super Health Center. Meanwhile, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go urged individuals facing health challenges to utilize the services offered by the Malasakit Centers located at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City and Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist patients with medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos. Furthermore, Senator Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Senator Go then expressed his gratitude to the healthcare workers and local officials who contributed to the successful completion of the project. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," reminded Senator Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Senator Go rallied behind his fellow DuterTEN senatorial candidates during their motorcade in various towns of Bataan. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded.