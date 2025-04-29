Press Release

April 29, 2025 Senator Bong Go solidifies lead in latest OCTA senatorial survey, expresses gratitude while calling for support for fellow DuterTEN candidates Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has further solidified his position as the leading senatorial candidate for the 2025 elections, securing a strong 64.2% voter preference according to the latest OCTA Research Tugon ng Masa survey conducted from April 10 to 16. Expressing deep gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him by the Filipino people, Go emphasized that their support serves as a renewed source of inspiration for him to continue offering sincere and tireless public service. "Labis ang aking taus-pusong pasasalamat sa patuloy na suporta at tiwala ng ating mga kababayan. Nagbibigay ito ng dagdag na rason sa isang simpleng probinsyanong katulad ko na patuloy magbigay ng sipag, malasakit, at more serbisyo sa mga Pilipino," Go said. Reflecting on his journey as a public servant, Go recalled how his intent to serving the Filipino people has always been his priority and motivation. "Anim na taon ang nakaraan, sa araw mismo ng aking proklamasyon at bago pa man nagsimula ang aking termino bilang halal na senador, pagseserbisyo na kaagad ang ginawa ko," he stated. Go also highlighted his consistent presence in communities across the country, especially during times of crisis. "Kahit saang sulok ng bansa, mapa-bagyo, lindol, baha, sunog, pandemya, nagseserbisyo ako sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga mahihirap at mga Pilipinong walang ibang malalapitan kundi ang pamahalaan," Go stressed. As the election nears, Go reaffirmed his commitment to continue working hard for the welfare of Filipinos, vowing to maximize his efforts in service of the nation. "Patuloy na magtatrabaho ako para sa mga Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. More importantly, he rallies support for the other Duter-TEN senatorial candidates, which aims to carry forward the reform agenda started by former President Rodrigo Duterte. They are: ● 10 Bondoc, Jimmy

● 22 Dela Rosa, Bato

● 30 Hinlo, Jayvee

● 34 Lambino, Raul

● 38 Marcoleta, Rodante

● 42 Mata, Doc Marites

● 53 Quiboloy, Apollo

● 56 Rodriguez, Atty. Vic

● 58 Salvador, Phillip Ipe "At sa nalalabing dalawang linggo bago ang halalan, patuloy ko ring hinihikayat ang ating mga mamamayan na suportahan ang aking mga kasamahan sa Duter-TEN senatorial slate upang masigurong maipagpatuloy natin ang mga magagandang pagbabagong nasimulan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," Go said. The latest OCTA Research survey results further build upon Go's consistent momentum over previous months. OCTA's March 18 to 24 survey placed Go in the lead with 64% voter preference, following his February 2025 rating of 62% and January 2025 rating of 58%. These figures illustrate not only strong support but also a clear and steady upward trajectory. According to the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 23 to 29, 2025, Senator Go registered a commanding 61.9% voter preference, widening his lead over other senatorial candidates. This marked another rise from his February 2025 rating of 58.1% and was a significant leap from January 2025, where he was fluctuating between second and third place with a 50.4% rating. Meanwhile, a separate survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS), commissioned by Stratbase and conducted from April 11 to 15, 2025, also confirmed Go's ascendancy. In the SWS survey, Go ranked first with 45% voter preference. This marked a consistent rise from 32% in December 2024, 37% in January 2025, 38% in February 2025, and 42% in March 2025. In addition, the Pahayag 2025 First Quarter national survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. from March 15 to 20, 2025, reaffirmed Go's popularity. He emerged as the top senatorial candidate in both aided and unaided awareness categories, leading with 45% in aided awareness and 17% in unaided awareness--an indication of both high-name recall and strong organic support from the electorate. As the elections draw closer, Senator Go's strong showing across all major surveys reflects not only sustained public trust but also the continuing resonance of his service-oriented platform among ordinary Filipinos. "Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong suporta at hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang inyong tiwala," he concluded.