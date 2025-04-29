STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ROLLOUT OF P20-PER-KILO RICE IN VISAYAS

The availability of a P20-per-kilo rice in the Visayas is much-needed relief for impoverished communities in the region. However, local government units concerned should ensure that only targeted recipients benefit from the program. To prevent potential abuse, LGUs must adopt monitoring mechanisms that would guarantee compliance and accountability.

Sa pangmatagalang panahon, higit na importante pa rin na makapagpatupad ang gobyerno ng estratehiya na magpapababa sa presyo ng pagkain. Instead of a temporary fix, more sustainable solutions should be put in place to bring down food prices.