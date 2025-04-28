Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day car-ramming incident

I share in the grief and loss of our kababayans affected by the car-ramming incident during the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

I condemn this act of senseless and cruel violence committed against people who were peacefully celebrating Filipino culture and heritage.

My fervent prayers are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed or injured, and with the entire Filipino Canadian community.

Given Malacañang's earlier pronouncements, I hope that the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver and other agencies will extend the necessary assistance to the victims' families and ensure that genuine justice is served.

Sa ating mga kababayan sa Canada: Hindi kayo nag-iisa. Nandito kami para sa inyo. Kasama niyo kami sa pagdadalamhati, sa paghahanap ng hustisya, at sa pag-bangon.