Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's alleged 'seizure' of Sandy Cay

China should stop creating drama.

The photoshoot gimmick and supposed planting of the Chinese flag on Sandy Cay is just another spectacle orchestrated by Beijing. No self-respecting State would take it to mean that China now has sovereign rights over it.

International law affirms that Sandy Cay is part of the West Philippine Sea. It is only about 2 nautical miles away from the inhabited Pag-asa Island. But since 2017, during the Duterte administration, no Filipino has been able to come close to Sandy Cay because of Chinese presence.

Our government should take appropriate action to safeguard our claim. If we don't, this might even undermine our presence on Pag-asa Island.

I trust that the DFA will file a diplomatic protest and that the Philippine Coast Guard will conduct more joint patrols in the area. China's unacceptable behavior not only violates international law, it also further keeps Filipino fisherfolk away from waters they should have access to.

If China wants to be a global leader, she should lead by example and act responsibly. There should be no unilateral changes to the status quo achieved by force, coercion, or outright aggression.

Sandy Cay belongs to the Philippines and no amount of island hopping of the Chinese Coast Guard will muddle the truth.