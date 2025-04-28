STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE TRAGIC INCIDENT IN VANCOUVER, CANADA THAT CLAIMED MULTIPLE LIVES

I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Vancouver, where several lives were lost and many others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival. This heartbreaking incident marred what was meant to be a joyful celebration of Filipino culture and unity.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, and the Filipino community in Canada. Kaagapay ninyo kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati at buong suporta nating hinihiling ang mabilis at masusing imbestigasyon upang mapanagot ang may sala.

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SIGNING OF THE NATIONAL EDUCATION SUPPORT PERSONNEL DAY ACT

I thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for signing the National Education Support Personnel Day (Republic Act No. 12178), which this representation sponsored. May 16 of every year will now be known as the National Education Support Personnel Day to honor our non-teaching and teaching-related staff.

Kung wala ang ating mga non-teaching at teaching-related staff, hindi magiging ganap ang tagumpay ng ating mga mag-aaral at guro. Sila ang matatag na haligi ng ating sistema ng edukasyon. Kaya't nararapat lamang na igawad natin sa kanila ang pagkilalang karapat-dapat sa kanilang mahalagang ambag.