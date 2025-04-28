STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE VANCOUVER FESTIVAL TRAGEDY

I extend my heartfelt condolences to our kababayans in Vancouver, especially to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. During this time of profound sorrow, I stand with their loved ones in grief and prayer.

Sa mga ganitong pagkakataon, ipamalas natin ang ating pagbabayanihan upang ipakita ang suporta, pagkakaisa at bigyan ng lakas ang pamilya ng mga biktima na malampasan ang masakit na yugto na kanilang pinagdaraanan.

I call on the Filipino community in Canada to stand together and provide vital support and aid to those in need. In times of tragedy, we must let our bayanihan spirit lead the way.