Press Release

April 28, 2025 On new law on free legal aid for uniformed personnel

Jinggoy: Justice for our heroes is now within reach WITH the signing into law of the landmark measure providing free legal assistance to military and uniformed personnel (MUP) facing service-related charges, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said Republic Act No. 12177 would ensure that those who defend the public are now equally defended in the courts of law. "The enactment of this law demonstrates that justice in our country is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right, especially for those who risk their lives to uphold it. Through RA 12177, we will honor the sacrifices of our soldiers, police, and responders - including those who are retired and honorably discharged and separated from service - by standing with them when they need legal protection the most," Estrada, who steered the approval of the measure in the Senate, said. He said that with the law in place, men and women in uniform can now perform their duties with greater confidence and courage. "We expect them to be more relentless in arresting criminals, dismantling syndicates, and protecting public order - without fear of undue legal harassment," added the chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security. Estrada noted that there have been instances where soldiers, police officers, coast guard personnel, and other uniformed individuals faced fabricated charges filed by syndicates and high-profile individuals after carrying out their duties to enforce the law. These unfounded cases not only cause undue stress and burden to the affected personnel but also disrupt their work, tarnish their reputations, and disturb their personal lives, he said. Statistics from the Philippine National Police (PNP) show that as of September 2024, all nine resolved cases filed against their personnel resulted in acquittals. A similarly high exoneration rate has been observed in previous years, suggesting that these cases are often filed with the primary intention of harassment. In 2023, 92 percent of cases--35 out of 38 -- resulted in acquittals, while in 2022, 93 percent -- 143 out of 153 -- resulted in acquittals as well. Under the new law, entitled to free legal assistance in the event of service-related incidents are officers, enlisted and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), PNP, hydrography branch of the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) as well as retired and honorably discharged, and separated MUP facing service-related cases committed while still in active duty. Under RA 12177, also known as the "Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act," the following assistance will be provided: legal representation in civil, criminal, or administrative proceedings; legal advice and consultations; preparation of pleadings, motions, memoranda, and other legal forms and documents; payment of court fees and related expenses; and notarization of documents. "By easing the legal burdens of our uniformed personnel, RA 12177 allows them to focus fully on safeguarding our nation. Those who serve deserve full protection under the law," said Estrada.