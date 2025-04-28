Press Release

April 28, 2025 STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK ON FILIPINOS IN VANCOUVER We extend our deepest condolences because a tragedy experienced by Filipinos anywhere is grieved by Filipinos everywhere. When we are linked by blood, not even a vast ocean that separates us now deadens the pain, and that is why the homeland also weeps. What should have been a celebration of heroism and freedom by our race, in their new country that cherishes and defends it, has turned into a moment of despair. But we are consoled by the fact that it is in times of darkness that we see the abundant kindness shine through by those who care: the first responders who rushed to aid, a nation expressing solidarity, and a global outpouring of affection. This has not been unexpected, for a people who have given so much, as Filipinos have to societies they have enriched with their competence and compassion, have earned the right to receive the same. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this shocking and horrific incident, whose perpetrator and possible accomplices should be brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law. There is no place in this world for such horrible acts of violence and I trust that the Canadian law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served. I urge our Philippine Consulate and other Embassy officials in Vancouver and Canada to extend all assistance possible to Filipino victims of this senseless tragedy, as well as to their families and ensure that they are well taken care of and for steps to be undertaken to prevent this from happening again in the future. Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero

