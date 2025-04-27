Poe on Vancouver incident

The incident involving a car that plowed into a crowd of our kababayans attending a street festival in Vancouver is condemnable and must be investigated at once.

We offer our sympathies to the victims and their families as we seek justice for them.

We call on the Philippine embassy to immediately attend to the needs of the victims, especially those needing urgent medical attention.

Filipinos who live and thrive in foreign countries deserve care and protection being members of the communities that have become their homes, too.