April 27, 2025 PIMENTEL SEEKS TO DECLARE MARIKINA AS SHOE CAPITAL OF THE PHILIPPINES Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III has filed a bill seeking to officially declare Marikina City as the "Shoe Capital of the Philippines," cementing its historic role as the country's leading center for shoemaking. Senate Bill No. 2997, filed on April 25, acknowledges the deep-rooted legacy of Marikina in the local shoemaking tradition. The city's history with footwear dates back to 1887, when Kapitan Moy produced the first known pair of locally crafted shoes, sparking a community-wide interest in the trade. Today, more than 200 registered shoemakers and retailers continue to operate in the city. In the explanatory note of the bill, Pimentel emphasized the strong national association between Marikina and shoes: "In the Philippines, when Filipinos talk about 'shoes', 'Marikina' is the first word or place that comes to their 'kokote' (mind)," said Pimentel, who has lived in the city for over five decades. He further reinforced Marikina's historic role in the country's footwear industry: "Marikina has always been, since time immemorial, automatically associated with shoes," he added in the explanatory note. Pimentel, who is running for congressman of Marikina's first district, also cited key developments that have fueled the industry's growth. "In more recent times, then Marikina Mayor Osmundo 'Munding' de Guzman, in 1967, founded the Marikina Shoe Trade Commission. This development spurred the growth of the Marikina shoe industry and catapulted Marikina-made shoes into national prominence, thus giving sustainable livelihood opportunities to thousands of Marikeños." Underscoring the purpose of the bill, Pimentel stressed the importance of preserving and recognizing Marikina's legacy: "As such, the rich heritage of shoemaking in Marikina City should be preserved and actively promoted. One effective way of doing this is to officially and formally recognize what is already an accepted fact - that Marikina City is the 'Shoe Capital of the Philippines'," he added. In addition to this measure, Pimentel filed Senate Bill No. 2994 on April 13, titled "An Act Strengthening the Philippine Shoe Industry, Providing Incentives to Local Manufacturers and For Other Purposes." This bill seeks to boost the local footwear industry through targeted government support and incentives for manufacturers. Pimentel noted the struggles faced by the industry in recent decades: "The Philippine shoe industry, once a vibrant and globally-recognized sector, has suffered a significant decline over the past decades." He identified modernization gaps, strong foreign competition, and the lack of sustained government assistance as major obstacles for Filipino shoemakers. As part of his sustained support for the Marikina footwear industry, Pimentel, along with his wife Special Envoy to the UAE Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, strongly supported the "Pamana ng Sapatos" initiative attended by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos. Last year, Pimentel led the distribution of shoes to 1,000 outstanding public school students in District 1 of Marikina and about 800 teachers in district 1. The April 22 event also featured the "Marikina: Pamana ng Sapatos" exhibit at Marikina City Hall, which highlighted award-winning footwear from Marikina that has gained recognition in international competitions. Through legislation and advocacy, Pimentel continues to champion the preservation and progress of Marikina's shoemaking legacy and the broader Philippine shoe industry.