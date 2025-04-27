Bong Go supports turnover of Super Health Center in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, reaffirming commitment to accessible healthcare in grassroots communities

In line with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's continuing advocacy to improve public healthcare services nationwide especially in grassroots communities, his Malasakit Team joined the turnover ceremony of a newly constructed Super Health Center in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday, March 26.

In his message, Go emphasized the importance of bringing essential health services closer to the people, especially in rural and underserved communities.

"Alam kong mahirap magkasakit, lalo na kung malayo ang ospital at kapos sa pera. Kaya patuloy nating ilalapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga Pilipino. Ang Super Health Center ay isa sa mga solusyon natin para matulungan kayo--malapit, abot-kaya, at maaasahang serbisyong pangkalusugan," said Senator Go.

The Super Health Center in Kalawit is part of the senator's initiative to establish more accessible healthcare facilities that serve as a bridge between barangay health stations and hospitals. These centers aim to deliver basic medical services, including consultation, laboratory services, diagnostic support, and early disease detection.

Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, pushed for the funding of Super Health Centers in partnership with fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), and local government units. Over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded across the country to date, including 11 in Zamboanga del Norte.

"These centers are designed to ease the burden on our hospitals while ensuring that Filipinos receive quality healthcare within their communities," Go shared.

"Sa bawat Super Health Center, pwede na dito ang primary care, consultations at early disease detection para maiwasang lumala ang sakit," he added.

The senator also extended his appreciation to the local government of Kalawit for their unwavering support in realizing the project.

In addition, Go reminded residents that medical-related aid can be availed through Malasakit Centers in Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where patients can seek assistance for hospital expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, principally authored and sponsored by Go, and now operates 167 centers nationwide.

"Ang Malasakit Centers ay para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan--dahil ang kalusugan ay hindi pribilehiyo, kundi karapatan," he emphasized.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go, underscoring his dedication to compassionate service for Filipinos in need.