STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SYSTEMATIC TRAINING FOR EFFECTIVE PARENTING VS DRUG USE AMONG YOUTH

Sa tahanan nagsisimula ang paghubog sa mabuting asal at karakter ng isang bata. Sa pagtahak nila sa tamang landas, ang mga magulang ang pinakamahalaga nating katuwang, lalo na sa pag-iwas ng kanilang mga anak sa bisyo ng ilegal na droga.

The Dangerous Drugs Board's Systematic Training for Effective Parenting, if implemented effectively, could become a model program that encourages compassionate discipline, helps parents build a supportive home environment for their children, and mobilizes parents against drug use among the youth. The program could also engage LGUs through the Parent Effectiveness Service Program.