Press Release

April 24, 2025 Tulfo, stakeholders clarify misunderstood provisions of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo yesterday (April 24) convened a consultative meeting in the Senate with seafarers' unions, manning agencies, seafarers' wives, and other stakeholders to hear their thoughts on the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Tulfo called for a meeting amidst the spread of misleading information about the law, such as the false claim that seafarers' salaries have been reduced because of the Magna Carta--something that is not in any of the law's provisions. Sen. Tulfo clarified that the confusion may stem from the new 80% mandatory allotment provision. Previously, this allotment was calculated only from a seafarer's monthly basic salary. However, under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the law, the fixed or guaranteed overtime pay is now also included in computing the 80% allotment. This provision remains fair since according to Atty. Henry Zamora of the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP), the IRR allows seafarers to name more than one "allottee." This means 80% of their basic salary goes to their family, while the 80% of the fixed overtime pay can be designated as a "self-allotment," which effectively becomes their personal savings when they return to the Philippines. Arianne Rocha, president of the Seafarers Family group, expressed disappointment that many seafarers she spoke with are unaware of the law's good intentions. Many mistakenly believe the government is deducting from their salaries, which is not true, adding that some entities demonize the law for their personal gains. Grace Gelvoleo and Myrna Durian, both seafarers' wives and members of Women Championing Seafarer Families (WCSF), said they have no issues with the Magna Carta, especially since they receive their allotments directly. However, Durian noted that those who often complain are seafarers with second families or other women. Sen. Tulfo also brought up concerns about exchange rates, following reports from seafarers that some agencies are allegedly shortchanging them by manipulating the dollar-to-peso conversion. Capt. Antonio Ladera III, President of the Association of Licensed Manning Agencies (ALMA), clarified that the law clearly states the applicable exchange rate should be the same date when the shipowner remits the salary. This should be reflected on an electronic or physical payslip provided by the manning agency. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac, for his part, said that any deduction by the agency from a seafarer's salary under these circumstances would be considered an "unlawful deduction," punishable by suspension of the agency's operations for six months to two years, or even revocation of their operating permit. Lastly, Sen. Tulfo ordered all manning agencies to ensure an aggressive information and education campaign in partnership with the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to ensure thay seafarers are properly informed, especially regarding the crucial provisions of the law. Tulfo, stakeholder, nilinaw ang kumakalat na fake news ukol sa ilang probisyon ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Pinulong ni Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo kahapon (Abril 23) ang mga unyon ng seafarers, manning agencies, seafarers' wives, at iba pang stakeholders sa isang consultative meeting sa Senado upang kunin ang kanilang saloobin ukol sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Ito ay sa kabila ng mga kumakalat na misleading information ukol sa batas, gaya na lamang halimbawa ng bumaba raw ang sweldo ng seafarers dahil sa Magna Carta, na wala naman sa probisyon ng batas. Sinabi ni Sen. Idol na maaaring ang tinutukoy nila ay ang 80% mandatory allotment na dati ay mula lang sa seafarers' monthly basic salary, pero sa Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR) ng batas ay sinama na rin sa computation ng 80% allotment ang fixed o guaranteed overtime pay ng mga marino. Balanse pa rin ang probisyong ito dahil ayon kay Atty. Henry Zamora mula sa Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP), nakasaad sa IRR na maaaring magtalaga ng higit sa isang allotee, o "allotee/s," ang isang seafarer. Ibig sabihin, 80% ng basic salary niya ay mapupunta sa kanyang pamilya samantalang ang 80% ng fixed overtime pay ng marino ay maaaring gawin niyang "self-allotment" na magiging savings na rin niya paguwi ng Pilipinas. Sinabi ng Presidente ng Seafarers Family na si Arianne Rocha na nakakalungkot dahil marami sa mga seafarers na nakausap niya ang hindi impormado sa magandang layunin ng batas at iniisip nila na kinakaltasan ng gobyerno ang kanilang sahod gayong hindi naman. Ayon naman kay Grace Gelvoleo at Myrna Durian na parehong asawa ng seafarers at miyembro ng grupong Women Championing Seafarer Families (WCSF), wala raw silang nakikitang problema sa Magna Carta lalo pa at deretso naman nilang natatanggap ang allotment. Pero hirit ni Myrna, ang madalas na nagrereklamo ukol dito ay ang mga seafarers daw na may pangalawang pamilya o ibang kasintahan. Tinalakay din ni Sen. Tulfo ang usapin tungkol sa exchange rate dahil nakarating sa kanya ang sumbong ng seafarers na nalulugi sila dahil dinadaya raw ng kanilang agency ang palitan ng pera mula US Dollars to Philippine Peso. Nilinaw ni Capt. Antonio Ladera III, Presidente ng Association of Licensed Manning Agencies (ALMA), na klaro ang pagkakasaad sa batas na ang susundin dapat na exchange rate ay ang araw na ni-remit ng shipowner ang sahod, na makikita dapat sa isang electronic o physical payslip na ibinibigay ng manning agency. Sinabi naman ni Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Sec. Hans Cacdac na ito ay "unlawful deduction" sakaling bawasan ng agency ang sahod ng marino, at may karampatang parusa itong mula 6 months hanggang 2 taong suspension ng agency o dili kaya ay tuluyang pagkansela ng kanilang permit to operate. Sa huli ay inobliga ni Sen. Tulfo ang mga manning agency na magsagawa ng agresibong information education campaign katuwang ang DMW at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) para mabigyan ng tamang impormasyon ang mga seafarers partikular na sa mga crucial provisions ng nasabing batas.