Press Release

April 24, 2025 Tolentino exposes link between Chinese embassy and troll farms Senator Francis Tolentino today dropped a bombshell as he presented evidence linking the Chinese Embassy to the Philippines to the proliferation of troll farm operations in the country. At the third hearing of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones regarding espionage and underwater drones, Tolentino presented a copy of a service agreement contract between the Infinitus Marketing Solutions Inc. and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of the Philippines for the provision of "keyboard warriors that will play a vital role in the overall effectiveness of the issue management project." This would reinforce reports from our security sector regarding the different hacking and spying activities conducted by Chinese nationals, he stressed. Tolentino who yesterday described the recovery of drones and espionage activities as "just the tip of the iceberg" said his revelations today uncover the breadth and depth of China's interference initiatives to the detriment of our country. Tolentino also presented a copy of a check issued by the Chinese Embassy to the order of Infinitus Marketing for the amount of Nine Hundred Thirty Thousand Pesos as payment for the activities mentioned in the service contract. "Ito mismo ang nagpapatunay na China mismo ang nagbabayad," he said. "These troll farms were engaged not only to openly provide information and convey the policies of the Chinese Government but also to act as a covert disinformation and influence operation against the Philippine government and the Filipino people," he added. Tolentino voiced disgust that such contracts threaten our national dignity. "Hindi po ito simpleng kontrata, ito pong kontrata at kabayaran na ito ay pagyurak sa mga Pilipino - pagyapak sa dignidad ng Pilipinas," the senator stressed. National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya supported Tolentino's revelations, saying that the latter is consistent with how the People's Republic of China operates. Tolentino, an international law expert, has stood fast in fighting for the Philippines' sovereignty and maritime rights and championed Republic Act No. 12064 or the Maritime Zones of the Philippines Act, and Republic Act No. 12065 or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act in the Philippine Senate.