Press Release

April 24, 2025 EDCOM 2 Statement on the DOF's Streamlined Tax Incentive Availment for Education Programs The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) commends the recent initiative of the Department of Finance (DOF) to consolidate and streamline tax incentive availments for the education sector through Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 13-2025, signed by Secretary Ralph Recto on March 17, 2025. The new regulations aim to simplify processes and enhance access to fiscal incentives for educational investments and is a significant step in strengthening private sector participation in the country's education system. In its numerous consultations with stakeholders and leading corporate foundations under the Adopt-a-School Program, EDCOM 2 has consistently observed the vital role of private sector engagement in addressing systemic challenges in Philippine education. These challenges, ranging from inadequate infrastructure and learning materials to under-resourced programs, extend beyond what government resources alone can resolve. The Commission has found that, since 2018, there have only been 476 tax endorsements availed by private organizations. While this signals a willingness to contribute meaningfully, entities have often been deterred by administrative barriers and unclear incentive mechanisms. The DOF's move to streamline the process directly responds to these concerns. By making it easier and more predictable for private entities to avail of tax incentives, this policy not only encourages more philanthropic and corporate support for education but also builds a more robust and responsive public-private partnership system. It ensures that contributions from the private sector, whether in the form of facilities, technology, skills training, or other educational services, can be mobilized more effectively and directed to where they are most needed. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo states, "The issuance of Revenue Regulation No. 13-2025 is a timely and strategic measure for increasing private sector participation in the development of our DepEd schools. By streamlining the process, private entities will find it more accessible and efficient to invest in the DepEd schools that need support the most." "In our mission to improve the accessibility of quality education in the country, we need all the help we can get. Government resources alone are not enough to fix our education system. By making it easier for the private sector to engage, this initiative helps scale up resources and support for learners nationwide", Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee added. "The private sector is a crucial partner in addressing the challenges we face in the education sector. By streamlining tax incentive availments, we can encourage greater private sector participation in developing and strengthening our country's public education system," EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian said. EDCOM 2 remains committed to strengthening public-private partnerships as part of broader reforms to improve education quality, access, and outcomes.