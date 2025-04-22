Batas Na! Bill Pushed by Sen. Robin for Proper Muslim Burial Signed into Law

A triumph for Muslims. This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla welcomed the signing into law of a measure that will ensure the proper and timely burial of deceased Muslims in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Padilla welcomed the signing by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. of Republic Act 12160, "An Act Requiring the Proper and Immediate Burial of Muslim Cadavers in Accordance with the Islamic Rites."

"Napakalaking bagay ang bagong batas na ito para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim. Ang RA 12160 ay isang simple ngunit makabuluhang batas para sa kanila (This new law is a big development for our Muslim brethren. RA 12160 is a simple but meaningful law for us Muslims)," said Padilla.

Under the law, the State will ensure the proper and timely burial of deceased Muslims in accordance with Islam traditions, regardless of whether a death certificate has been issued for the deceased.

The hospital, clinic, funeral parlor, morgue, prison or other facility must release the remains of the deceased within 24 hours after death. The remains shall be wrapped in a white cloth and placed in an airtight and leak-proof cadaver bag or a wooden box.

Facilities cannot claim the failure to pay hospital bills or medical expenses as a reason to withhold the release of the remains. The deceased's kin may sign a promissory note.

Withholding the release of the remains due to non-payment of such fees may result in a jail term of up to six months, or a fine between P50,000 and P100,000.

Padilla sponsored House Bill 8925 in the Senate. The House bill is a "sister bill" of his Senate Bill 1273.

Senate Bill 1273 ensures equitable access for Filipino Muslims and indigenous peoples (IPs) to public cemeteries.

Batas Na! Panukalang Isinulong ni Sen. Robin para sa Paglibing ng Muslim, Pinirmahan Na

Tagumpay para sa mga Muslim. Ito ang paglarawan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagpirma ng batas na titiyak ng tama at agarang paglibing ng yumaong Muslim, alinsunod sa tradisyong Islam.

Ikinagalak ni Padilla ang pagpirma ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ng Republic Act 12160, o "An Act Requiring the Proper and Immediate Burial of Muslim Cadavers in Accordance with the Islamic Rites."

"Napakalaking bagay ang bagong batas na ito para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim. Ang RA 12160 ay isang simple ngunit makabuluhang batas para sa kanila," ani Padilla.

Sa ilalim ng batas, kailangan ang tama at mabilisang paglibing sa mga Muslim na yumao, alinsunod sa tradisyong Islam - may certificate of death man o wala.

Dapat ding mailabas ng ospital, clinic, funeral parlor, morgue, kulungan o ibang pasilidad ang labi ng mga Muslim sa loob ng 24 oras. Ang labi ay ibabalot ng puting tela at ilalagay sa airtight at leak-proof na cadaver bag o wooden box.

Hindi pwedeng gawing dahilan ang hindi pagbayad ng hospital bill o medical expenses para hindi ilabas ang labi. Maaaring pumirma ang kamaganak ng yumao ng promissory note.

Ang pag-withhold ng labi dahil sa hindi pagbayad ng fee ay papatawan ng pagkulong ng hanggang anim na buwan, o multa sa pagitan ng P50,000 at P100,000.

Matatandaang in-sponsor ni Padilla sa Senado ng House Bill 8925, na "sister bill" ng kanyang Senate Bill 1273.

Ang Senate Bill 1273 naman ay nagbibigay ng patas na access sa Filipino Muslims at indigenous peoples (IPs) sa mga public cemeteries.