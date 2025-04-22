Press Release

April 22, 2025 Senator Imee R. Marcos

Statement on the Detention of Ambassador Lacanilao Ambassador Lacanilao was cited by the Committee for direct contempt. Lacanilao should have been detained immediately since the rules do not even mention a need for a show-cause order. However, instead of immediate detention, Lacanilao was given 11 days before he was eventually ordered to be detained. In contrast, it took the administration only several hours to arrest and whisk FPRRD out of the country. Furthermore, to add insult to injury, Lacanilao is to be detained for only two days. While ordinary people are locked up until they purge themselves of the contempt, as sanctioned by Section 18, Resolution No. 5, Series of 2010, as amended, Lacanilao is given an ever so gentle slap on the wrist. Apparently, the rules only apply to ordinary people and not to people like Lacanilao who is favored by the powers that be.