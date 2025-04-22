Press Release

April 22, 2025 Senator Bong Go tops April SWS survey with 45%, maintains solo lead in 2025 senatorial race Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emerged as the frontrunner in the latest senatorial preference survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) from April 11 to 15 and commissioned by Stratbase Group. Garnering 45% voter preference, Senator Go firmly secured the top spot--affirming strong public support ahead of the 2025 midterm elections. This latest figure reflects a steady and consistent upward trajectory in his rankings over recent months: from 32% in December 2024, to 37% in January 2025, rising further to 38% in February, then to 42% in March, and now reaching 45% in April. Reacting to the survey results, Senator Go extended his gratitude to Filipinos across the country for their enduring trust and encouragement. "Maraming salamat pong muli sa ating mga kababayan para sa patuloy na tiwala at suporta," Go said. "Nakakawala po ng pagod ang inyong patuloy na suporta sa aking pagseserbisyo saan mang bahagi ng bansa--Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao." He was quick to stress, however, that these numbers are not cause for complacency, but a call to work even harder and serve even better. "Ito po ang nagbibigay sa akin ng inspirasyon para higitan pa lalo ang aking pagtatrabaho, pagseserbisyo, at pagmamalasakit, lalo na sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he continued. Go then reiterated that his primary concern remains the welfare of ordinary Filipinos, especially those who need the most help. "Makakaasa po kayo na uunahin ko palagi ang interes ng bayan at ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Sipag, pagmamalasakit, at more serbisyo po ang pwede kong maialay sa ating kapwa Pilipino," Go affirmed. "Sisikapin natin lalo na mailapit ang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang serbisyong medikal para sa mga mahihirap na pasyente." His rising popularity has also been validated across multiple independent surveys, reinforcing his lead as the 2025 elections draw closer. The March 2025 Pulse Asia survey showed him with 61.9% voter preference, a jump from his 58.1% rating in February--cementing his status as a consistent front-runner. Similarly, Publicus Asia Inc.'s Pahayag 2025 First Quarter national survey, conducted from March 15 to 20, placed Go at the top in both aided awareness (45%) and unaided awareness (17%), underscoring his strong recall and grassroots reach. OCTA Research's Tugon ng Masa survey, held from March 18 to 24, further reinforced this momentum, with Go leading at 64%, up from 62% in February and 58% in January. Amid these strong showings, Go emphasized that public service remains at the heart of his work. "Bilang inyong Senador, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa ating kababayang Pilipino, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo po sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he said. Well known for his initiatives to expand access to healthcare and promote social welfare, Go has authored and sponsored key legislation such as the Malasakit Centers Act, while pushing for the nationwide establishment of Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers. He also took the opportunity to express appreciation for those supporting the broader "DuterTEN" alliance--a coalition of candidates committed to continuing the legacy of former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Gusto ko rin pong magpasalamat sa suporta ninyo sa aking mga kapartido, ang 'DuterTEN', na katulad ko, ay nais ipagpatuloy at ipaglaban ang mga magagandang nagawa ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," Go said. He ended with a prayerful note of gratitude and a renewed pledge to serve with sincerity and resolve. "Higit sa lahat, nagpapasalamat po ako sa Diyos para sa pagkakataong makapagsilbi sa aking kapwa Pilipino," Go said. "Muli, maraming salamat po!"